Summit stars win frigid Colorado High School Nordic ski season-opener

Vail Mountain freshman Isla Elton sprints into the finish line at the CHSSL season-opener on Friday at Tennessee Pass Nordic Center. Elton finished second overall.

Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

Friday’s frigid Colorado High School Ski League season-opener at the Tennessee Pass Nordic Center was the skinny-ski equivalent to what the Green Bay Packers call ‘football weather.’ When it’s windy and cold — with slow, dry, fresh Colorado snow to boot — skiers follow the cheeseheads’ example: embrace everything with a smile.

“It was super challenging conditions, but that made it fun,” said Summit running star Ella Hagen, who crushed the cold — and the competition — by winning the 2-by-2.5-kilometer varsity girls skiathlon in 22 minutes, 18 seconds.

“You just have to be ready to grit your teeth.”

Miles McKenzie double-poles his way out of the start during the CHSSL nordic ski season-opener on Friday at Tennessee Pass Nordic Center. McKenzie led the Huskies with a third-place finish in the skiathlon event. Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

Her Tiger teammate, defending state-champion James Sowers (17:51), claimed a 79-second victory to guide Summit to the boys team title. He described the race as “brutal.”

“I didn’t feel super amazing,” he said, noting the three races he finished at U.S. senior nationals in Utah to start the month wore him out. “But heck, part of Nordic skiing is pain, right?”

Vail Mountain skier Will Brunner sprints into the finish to place fifth overall in the varsity boys race. Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

For Hagen, the rarely-contested dual-technique format, wherein athletes complete the first lap using the classic technique before finishing on skate skis, offered an enjoyable distraction.

“You don’t get a race like this very often,” the 4A state cross-country running runner-up added. “It’s cool to partake in something similar to those (World Cup) events.”

With cold, fresh flakes covering the narrow, tree-lined course, even the flattest sections of Larry’s Loop were starchy and slow. Hagen said she knew the abrasive crystals could offer her an aerobic advantage.

“I was getting advice from the boys beforehand and they said there’s nowhere to rest out there because of the conditions,” she said “And for me, it’s just like, ‘OK, all the better.'”

Vail Mountain freshman Isla Elton was hot on Hagen’s heels. The Gore Ranger must have been having a good time out there: instead of gliding home on her second lap, she turned through the ski-exchange for another revolution before officials guided her to the finish line.

“It was so cold,” the freshman admitted with an extended exhale after finishing in 22:47 for the silver medal.

“…but good.”

During the morning commute over Vail and Fremont Passes, as temperatures played tag with zero — and wind gusts plunged the real-feel wind-chill well below that — Elton said she kept the idea of racing out of her conscience thought. She waited until the last second to get her mind in the right competitive space.

“I kind of didn’t think about it until I was there (at the start),” she said, adding that her main goal was to figure out this whole high school league thing. “Since it’s the first race, I just wanted to see what it’s going to be like for the rest of the season.”

One possible reoccurring theme: chasing Hagen, who finished third at state in both the classic and skate races last year. When asked what would make the 2024 campaign a success, the Tiger answered, “I think just making sure I give my all in every race and enjoying it along the way.”

“I don’t necessarily care about the podium as much that I’m enjoying it.”

Another likely motif will be the presence of the Lake County girls, who looked at home in familiar conditions to claim the team title by a wide margin.

“I think (training in the cold) does help mentally,” said Brynna Lenhard, who led the Panthers with her third-place finish.

“It’s like, ‘oh I’ve definitely skied in conditions like this before, I can do it now.”

“Everyone always perceives Leadville as one of the coldest towns,” added Suzie Bullock, who finished in sixth, 23 seconds back from her teammate. “So, gotta prove myself (and) prove that I can handle this.”

Team results Boys Summit – 218 Eagle Valley – 185 Poudre – 184 Lake County – 176 Middle Park – 168 CRMS – 158 Steamboat – 146 Battle Mountain – 144 Vail Mountain School – 141 Aspen – 102 Girls Lake County – 220 Poudre – 194 Vail Mountain School – 185 Battle Mountain (tie) Steamboat Springs – 178 Middle Park – 167 Summit – 154 Aspen – 124 Eagle Valley – 122 CRMS – 80

The defending girls state ski team champions, Battle Mountain, finished in fourth, but were only at half-strength as several of the team’s 17 skimeisters (athletes competing in both Alpine and Nordic events) were at the home Alpine meet at Beaver Creek.

Battle Mountain’s Carla Hahn strides through the woods during the classic leg of Friday’s skiathlon. Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

“It was cold, but in typical Nordic fashion, the kids went out there and crushed it,” stated Battle Mountain coach Lisa Isom. Miles McKenzie finished third to lead the boys to an eighth-place team finish and Bella Williams finished ninth to guide the girls. Isom praised the performances of every athlete, especially some of the newcomers.

“One of the coolest things about Battle Mountain Nordic is that it’s a no-cut team and every skier, no matter their level of experience or ability, gets to race,” she said, pointing out that six of the 15 skiers were in their first race and three had never touched Nordic skis until this year.

“Those kids are the future of our program and are following in the footsteps of many talented seniors who started skiing as freshmen or sophomores and have gone on to help us win state championships,” she said. “It’s a grassroots effort.”

The Eagle Valley boys scored 185 points to squeak past Poudre (184) and finish second as a team.

“Honestly I kind of enjoy when the weather is bad,” said Devil sophomore Eric Asselin, who finished in 16th. “I just kind of enjoy the challenge of not being in ideal conditions. It’s kind of fun. I felt pretty good overall.”

Jonah Barber comes into the ski exchange at the midway point of Friday’s race as Eagle Valley head coach Paul Steiner offers some support. Athletes completed one lap in the classic technique before repeating the loop in their skate skis. Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

Asselin said he’s been chasing teammate Tyler Blair all season. With athletes taking to the course in 15-second intervals for Friday’s individual start, he could never totally be sure where he stood relative to his comrade.

“I was trying to chase him today. … I think I’m making some progress,” he said. “That’s kind of the goal; I’m trying to catch up.”

The weather was particularly shocking for Blair, who arrived from a vacation in Costa Rica just a few days before the race. When asked to describe the conditions without using the word ‘cold,’ he aptly said, “Frigid.”

“My lungs hurt,” the 12th-place finisher said. Blair said he’s been “focused on form” this year and hopes to finish in the top-5 at the state meet on Feb. 22-23 at Snow Mountain Ranch. The Devils are strong, but young.

“We have a lot of sophomores,” Blair said.

Jonah Barber finished 15th for the Devils, just two seconds in front of Asselin. Jackson Filmore also cracked the top-20. Ginger Reilly led the girls team in 35th, with Hailey Ehman close behind in 40th. Tovah Pollack and Kaitlyn Twiss rounded out the Devils scoring.

“Our crew is young, developing and making new normals,” Steiner said. “The ‘sickness’ and other things out of my control have been plaguing us but we’re going to stay gritty. Looking forward to Steamboat next week.”

Vail Mountain’s Sage Evans competes in the classic leg of Friday’s skiathlon at Tennessee Pass Nordic Center. Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily

One positive sentiment several athletes expressed after racing in the cold is that every race from here on out will feel a little easier.

“This kind of prepares you for anything to come,” Hagen said.

As tough as they are — and as joyful as they were on Friday — even Nordic skiers aren’t immune to the effects of ‘football weather.’

“It was freezing,” laughed Lenhard before Bullock added a final description.

“Toes are icicles.”

Eagle Valley’s Tovah Pollack (bib 882) chases down Lake County’s Aimee Lenhard. Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily