Summit’s Fynn Bullock-Womble wins bronze at Junior World Champs

Summit's Fynn Bullock-Womble (right) stands atop the awards podium next to Campbell Melville Ives (left) and Cameron Spalding (center) after placing third in the men's snowboard slopestyle finals at the Junior World Championships in Leysin, Switzerland on Thursday, March 10.

Nichole Mason/Courtesy photo

The future is bright for Summit County freeskiers and riders as two Summit County locals placed within the top 10 in Leysin, Switzerland, at the 2022 FIS Park and Pipe Junior World Championships with U.S. Snowboard Rookie Team rider Fynn Bullock-Womble placing third.

Bullock-Womble, Alyssa Moroco, Kaitlyn Adams and Alex Thisted all made the trip from Summit County to Switzerland for the junior level competition as they competed in slopestyle and big air competitions from March 6-13.

Bullock-Womble competed in the men’s snowboard slopestyle competition on Thursday, March 10, and was able to make the podium after having a stellar final run.

Bullock-Womble, who is coached by local snowboard coach Nichole Mason, only scored 51 points on his first run meaning he needed a near-perfect run on his final attempt on the slopestyle course in order to break onto the podium.

Bullock-Womble scored an 81.8 on his final run to place third at the junior championship event.

Both Moroco and Adams competed in the women’s snowboard slopestyle competition with Adams placing ninth among the large field.

Adams secured her spot in the finals by receiving a 70.7 from the judges on her second qualification run. Adams was not able to put down a clean run in finals, scoring a top run score of 29 to place ninth.

Moroco placed 13th with her top score of 38.3 coming from her first run.

Thisted competed in the women’s freeski big air competition and failed to advance to the 10-woman final. Thisted placed 13th overall with a top run score of 69.6.

The Summit County talent will close out the Junior World Championships on Sunday, March 13, as they compete in freeski slopestyle and snowboard big air competitions.