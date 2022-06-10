Sunday’s “Take a Hike” event supports local youth

Vail Valley Foundation's mission is to enhance the quality of life through arts, athletics and education.

Dan Davis/Courtesy photo

What: Take a Hike for YouthPower365

Where: Vail Mountain at the GoPro Mountain Games

When: Sunday, June 12, 1:30 p.m.

Cost: $20

More info: MountainGames.com IF YOU GO...

It’s a simple question: Who runs the GoPro Mountain Games?

Ask a visitor and their answers will likely range all over, but most locals know that the high-profile outdoor sports and lifestyle event, ongoing through Sunday, is owned and operated each year by the nonprofit Vail Valley Foundation.

“We have tens of thousands of people visiting, and tens of millions more engaging with our event online,” said Vail Valley Foundation President Mike Imhof. “Which makes this a great time to bring attention to all the other great work that our nonprofit organization is able to do in our amazing community, thanks to great partnerships and support from all corners of our valley.”

In addition to the GoPro Mountain Games, the Vail Valley Foundation does a lot more. Its mission is to enhance the quality of life through arts, athletics and education.

Take a Hike for YouthPower365

That’s where this year’s new GoPro Mountain Games hiking event, dubbed “Take a Hike for YouthPower365” comes into play.

YouthPower365 is the VVF’s education initiative, and it serves thousands of local youth and families, from early childhood to career and college readiness, through afterschool and summer programming. Imhof said this year’s “Take a Hike” event will help bring dollars – and lots of awareness – to the organization.

“I think it’s one of the things that makes the VVF special, and our community special, is that we are able to host an event of the magnitude of the GoPro Mountain Games, and leverage that into providing support for our young people and families,” Imhof said.

The 3.6-mile hike takes place Sunday at 1:30 p.m., with a start and finish at Golden Peak. Register online at MountainGames.com .