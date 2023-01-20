Sunshine notches top-10 finish in World Junior Ski championships downhill

SSCV's Hunter Salani , shown here charging down the giant slalom course at a Colorado Ski Cup race on Golden Peak, placed 23rd in the super-G at the Junior World Championships on Friday.

SSCV/Courtesy photo

Ski and Snowboard Club Vail alumna Ava Sunshine placed eighth in the downhill at the Junior World Championships in St. Anton, Austria on Thursday, one of two American women to place in the top 10. Park City athlete Lauren Macuga was 10th in a race won by Swiss skier Stefanie Grob.

On the men’s side, Hunter Salani, one of the field’s youngest competitors, placed 38th. Salani impressed in Friday’s super-G, coming in 23rd. Livio Hiltbrand set the standard, gunning the course in 1 minute, 0.17 seconds. Salani finished as the third American, 2.56 seconds off Hiltbrand’s winning time.

Salani is one of three area Alpine skiers who were named to the team in St. Anton, along with Kjersti and Liv Moritz. Kjersti Moritz is not competing due to injury and Liv hasn’t raced yet this week.

Highlights and live streaming of the event is available on the FIS Youtube page .

The world championships continue with women’s giant slalom on Jan. 21, men’s giant slalom on Jan. 22, mixed team parallel on Jan. 23 and women’s and men’s slalom on Jan. 24 and Jan. 25, respectively.