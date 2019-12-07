Switzerland’s Beat Feuz wins World Cup downhill at Beaver Creek

Beat Feuz of Switzerland launches Harrier Jump during the downhill race for the Xfinity Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup Saturday in Beaver Creek. Fuez took first.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

BEAVER CREEK — Beat Feuz is right back where he left off in last year’s Birds of Prey downhill — on the top step of the podium.

Feuz repeats as the Xfinity Birds of Prey FIS World Cup downhill champion, winning with a time of 1 minute, 12.98 seconds. The Swiss win on back to back days as Marco Odermatt won the super-G on Friday.

France’s Johan Clarey and Austria’s Vincent Kriechmayr tie for second, 0.41 seconds behind Feuz. Austria’s Hannes Reichelt, 39 and still going strong, finishes fourth with American Ryan Cochran-Siegle a surprising fifth.

Noon … American Ryan Cochran-Siegle has a great run going into Harrier where he clips a gate and a run in the green turns into a fifth-place finish. Still a good result for Cochran-Siegle. Podium remains Feuz with Clarey and Kreichmayr tied for second.

11:53 a.m. … Italy’s Peter Fill fails to make a run at the leaders. We’re really close to calling this for Beat Feuz.

11:49 … FYI … a correction to our podium … Feuz leads and Clarey and Kriechmayr are tied for second at 0.41 seconds back. I still think this podium holds.

11:45 a.m. … After 20 racers … Switzerland’s Beat Feuz leads with France’s John Clarey in second and Austria’s Vincent Kriechmayr in third. Yes, we’ve got 10 racers left in the top 30, but I’m betting this holds. Stay tuned.

11:44 a.m. … American Travis Ganong has trouble with Screech Owl and finishes 19th. Teammate Steve Nyman is sitting in 10th.

11:40 a.m. … Sometimes what appears not to be the cleanest run is fast. France’s Johan Clarey seemingly has a bobble on Russi’s Ride and looks a little out of control on Golden Eagle, but goes into second. Feuz, Clarey and Kriechmayr is the podium.

11:36 a.m. … Bryce Bennett never really dials it in and is well off the pace. He is one of the racers not helped at all by a shorter course. He’s a big guy and he glides well. Our podium right now is Feuz, Kriechmayr and Reichelt.

11:33 a.m. … The Iceman goeth … Switzerland’s Carlo Janka will not be in the running.

11:32 a.m. … Norway’s Kjetil Jansrud clips a panel and skis into fifth.

11:30 a.m. … Contenders Max Franz and Domink Paris race and are out of contention.

11:25 a.m. … He doesn’t need an AARP card, but at 39, Austria’s Hannes Reichelt flies into third place behind Beat Feuz and Vincent Kriechmayr.

11:20 a.m. … Television timeout … We are through 10 racers, and Switzerland’s Beat Feuz has the lead with Austria’s Vincent Kriechmayr and Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde on the podium.

Feuz’s run was particularly good as he gained time on the lower part of the course, taking the Golden Eagle Jump particularly well.

11:18 a.m. … The defending Birds of Prey downhill champion Beat Feuz, of Switzerland, takes the lead with a 1:12.98.

11:14 a.m. … This is looking more and more like a super-G-length sprint with the weather start. Austria’s Vincent Kriechmayr into the lead at 1:13.39, ahead of Aleksander Aamodt Kilde and Adrien Theaux.

11:10 a.m. … Germany’s Thomas Dressen down safely. We’re happy to see that after he had a horrific crash here last year.

11:08 a.m. … Early impressions … This is really more of a sprint than a downhill. Take risks and see where the chips fall.

11:06 a.m. … Three racers … three leaders … Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde takes the lead at 1:13.62.

11:04 a.m. … Steven Nyman pulls into the lead with a 1:14.04. Not to say anything, but the No. 2 bib won in Friday’s super-G.

11:03 a.m. … Austria’s Matthias Mayer is down in 1 minute, 14.46 seconds with the time to beat.

10:40 a.m. … Due to high winds, the downhill is being moved down the reserve start. In English, that means we’re moving down from the top of the mountain down to The Brink, a section of the course where racers drop of the face of the earth.

This takes out the Flyway, which string gliders like. More technical racers should have the advantage.

Austria’s Matthias Mayer will be the first out of the gate, followed by American Steve Nyman.