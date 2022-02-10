Tatum and Boston face Jokic and the Nuggets

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Denver. The Nuggets won 132-115.

David Zalubowski/AP Photo

Jayson Tatum and Nikola Jokic meet when Boston takes on Denver. Tatum ranks ninth in the NBA averaging 25.5 points per game and Jokic is seventh in the league averaging 25.8 points per game.

The Celtics are 18-10 on their home court. Boston averages 108.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game.

The Nuggets are 15-14 in road games. Denver averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 15-5 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is scoring 25.5 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston.

Jokic is averaging 25.8 points, 13.6 rebounds and 7.9 assists for the Nuggets. Will Barton is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 8-2, averaging 112.7 points, 50.9 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 94.2 points per game.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 118.3 points, 44.5 rebounds, 29.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: PJ Dozier: out (acl), Bol Bol: out (foot).

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Austin Rivers: day to day (hip), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).