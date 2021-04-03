Tennis, pickleball courts open early this year in Avon

The tennis and pickleball courts at Nottingham Park in Avon are open for the season, although short-term closures may be put in place during windows of poor weather.

Special to the Daily

As a result of the recent warm weather, the town of Avon’ stennis and pickleball courts in Harry A. Nottingham Park have opened early this year.

The courts have been washed and the nets are hung and tightened. Most courts are open and ready, but two of the pickleball courts will remain closed until the snow and ice along the fence recedes.

The early opening of these facilities means there may be future closures during windows of poor weather.

“We appreciate your understanding of these short-notice interruptions and assure you we will reopen the courts as soon as conditions permit,” the town said in the opening announcement. “We hope to see you all out there safely and responsibly enjoying our beautiful valley.”

For more information about the courts at Nottingham Park in Avon, contact the town at 970-748-4000 or info@avon.org .