Text Lindsey Vonn … for real
Lindsey keeping busy in retirement
The first reaction on Wednesday was Lindsey Vonn’s Twitter just got hacked.
After all, how often does the greatest American ski racer just give out her phone number and ask you to text her?
Upon further clarification, it was on the up and up.
So, the number is 970-471-7878, if you want to text Vonn or receive updates about what the retired ski great is doing. We tried it Friday afternoon and received an automated response.
We are impressed by Vonn’s excellent use of multiple emojis. On a serious note, it seems that Vonn can use this outlet to communicate with her fans directly and amass data of her followers.
In the last two days, Vonn has been gamely fielding tech support questions and talking with a few fans, including NHL boyfriend P.K. Subban, recently traded to the New Jersey Devils.
While not texting with her fans, Vonn continues to work on her foundation, has started her own YouTube channel, is writing her memoir among other projects.