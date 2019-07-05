Text Lindsey Vonn … for real

The first reaction on Wednesday was Lindsey Vonn’s Twitter just got hacked.

After all, how often does the greatest American ski racer just give out her phone number and ask you to text her?

Want to text me? I got this new number and now I can text my fans directly! Social media is great but it’s not as personal as texting. I can’t get back to everyone but you’ll get something special I promise💃🏼 970-471-7878 #textme — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) July 3, 2019

Upon further clarification, it was on the up and up.

So, the number is 970-471-7878, if you want to text Vonn or receive updates about what the retired ski great is doing. We tried it Friday afternoon and received an automated response.

We are impressed by Vonn’s excellent use of multiple emojis. On a serious note, it seems that Vonn can use this outlet to communicate with her fans directly and amass data of her followers.

In the last two days, Vonn has been gamely fielding tech support questions and talking with a few fans, including NHL boyfriend P.K. Subban, recently traded to the New Jersey Devils.

You just need to click on it so it registers you and then it’s done and we can text. Super easy! https://t.co/ifsbFKTDjB — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) July 4, 2019

I’ve gotten so many texts from fans it’s so cool. Thanks everyone! @PKSubban1 was having fun with it too lol — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) July 4, 2019

While not texting with her fans, Vonn continues to work on her foundation, has started her own YouTube channel, is writing her memoir among other projects.