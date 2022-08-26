The Athletic Club at The Westin hosts September Yoga Month Challenge

The Athletic Club at The Westin offers 20+ yoga classes each week, with a wide variety of styles including aerial, hot flow, bilingual and restorative yoga.

Westin Riverfront/Courtesy photo

Celebrate National Yoga Awareness Month this September by participating in the Yoga Month Challenge at The Athletic Club at The Westin, where participants are encouraged to practice 20 days of yoga for the chance to win great prizes like a custom massage or facial at Spa Anjali

Open to all, the Athletic Club at The Westin is offering a special 1-month unlimited yoga punch card for $200.

The Athletic Club will be hosting several special September yoga events, including:

Thursday, Sept. 1 from 8–9 a.m. – “Sunrise” Sun Salutation Practice with Elena Milmo

Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 5:30–6:15 p.m. – Sound Bowl Meditation with Kayla Weber

Sunday, Sept. 11 from 8:30–9:30 a.m. – Bhakti Flow & Social Hour with Joe Joe

Thursday, Sept. 22 from 5:30-6:45 p.m. – Candlelight Fall Equinox Yoga with Maura Brickman

Friday, Sept. 30 from 5–6 p.m. – Aerial Sound Bowl with Kayla Weber

The program is free for Athletic Club at The Westin Members. Advanced registration for the $200 yoga punch card is required. To sign up, please call 970-790-2051 or book online at AthleticClubWestin.com .