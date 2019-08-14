The colors of the Colorado Classic: Know what these jersey colors mean when pro cycling comes through Avon

Even if you don’t follow the world of professional cycling, you probably recognize the yellow jersey as the overall leader of the Tour de France, with Lance Armstrong donning the jersey for so many years. The history behind the yellow jersey, some say, goes back to the newspaper that first presented the Tour de France in 1903 for marketing purposes — the newspaper was printed on yellow paper. Now there’s a polka dot jersey to signify the best mountain climber, green jersey for best sprinter and white jersey for best young rider in the Tour de France.

So when the Colorado Classic brings Professional Women’s Cycling through Avon, know there’s a little history behind the meaning of certain jerseys. However, there’s no Most Badass Rider jersey in the Tour de France.

Stage 2 of the Colorado Classic on Friday, Aug. 23, will take riders on seven 5-mile laps around Avon and Beaver Creek followed by an extra lap of 15 miles, tackling the steep climb of Daybreak Ridge. Riders will gain more than 3,400 feet of elevation over 50 miles.

This year’s race jerseys celebrate the Colorado Classic’s mission of advancing opportunity for women’s pro cycling. The base jersey design was centered around conveying the inspiring attributes of the women riders who will be wearing them —Badass, Game-Changer, Fierce, Inspire, Epic and #WeRide — while still meeting international competition criteria.

Colorado Classic jersey categories include:

Overall race leader

Overall race leader: This is awarded to the rider with the lowest cumulative total time, AKA the overall race leader.

Queen of the Mountain

Queen of the Mountain: This is awarded to the rider with the highest point total from the tops of designated climbs on three of the courses.

Sprint Leader

Sprint Leader: This is awarded to the rider with the highest point total from designated sprint lines on each course.

Best Young Rider

Best Young Rider: This is awarded to the rider under the designated age (typically 25) who has the highest place on the overall list.

Most Badass Rider

Most Badass Rider: This is a jury-awarded jersey that is awarded to the racer who demonstrates the following during the race: fearlessness, aggression and confidence.

Most Inspirational Rider

Most Inspirational Rider: This is a jury-awarded jersey that is awarded to the racer who demonstrates the following during the race: perseverance, grit and deep dedication.

