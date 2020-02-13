The Cycle Effect announces new expansion to Mesa County

In 2019, The Cycle Effect worked with 165 young women across Eagle and Summit counties. By expanding programming to Mesa County, The Cycle Effect will be able to have a direct impact on well over 200 young lives and further strengthen equity across the state.

Special to the Daily

Through a multi-year grant awarded by Colorado Health Foundation, The Cycle Effect will be expanding its Girls Mountain Bike Program to offer year-round programming to participants in Mesa County.

In 2019, The Cycle Effect worked with 165 young women across Eagle and Summit counties, 70% of which identified as low income and 62% identified as Latina. By expanding programming to Mesa County, The Cycle Effect will be able to have a direct impact on well over 200 young lives and further strengthen equity across the state. Upon expansion, The Cycle Effect will be reaching out to new funding partners and will continue to identify new opportunities while working in partnership with the board of directors to expand the fundraising efforts and continue to build a sustainable future.

“Our program strives to show that any young woman, especially a Latina, can thrive on and off the bike given the right opportunities,” said Brett Donelson, executive director of The Cycle Effect, in a news release. “We have seen it time and again in Eagle and Summit counties and now we are excited to create the same opportunities in Mesa County. We couldn’t be happier to work with the Colorado Health Foundation and Mesa County.”

The Colorado Health Foundation serves Coloradans who have low income and have historically had less power or privilege, with the intent of doing everything to create health equity. The Cycle Effect addresses this important cornerstone through its Girls Mountain Bike Program, which helps empower through mountain biking to create brighter futures and build stronger communities. This program is offered year-round, providing over 80 days of mountain bike training, nutritional education, mentorship, community service, goal-setting and college readiness. The program provides participants with a mountain bike and all of the necessary safety equipment, as well as year-round coaches and mentors. Of the young women that have been involved in the program for three years or more, 100% of the participants have gone to college, 75% are the first in their families to attend.

For more information about the Colorado Health Foundation, visit http://www.coloradohealth.org

The Cycle Effect will immediately start looking for staff and partnerships in the Mesa County area to start programming this spring.

“I am honored to be part of an organization that has positively impacted so many young girls’ lives. I am excited to see the program expand to Mesa County and to have the privilege of helping to change the trajectory of these girls’ lives. The Cycle Effect builds grit, resilience and a sense of community that enables the participants to view the world and its challenges from a place of strength,” said Susan Rosenbach, The Cycle Effect board chair, in a news release.

“Expanding our program to other communities has been a long-term vision. We are thrilled to partner with the Colorado Health Foundation to help make this a reality and to provide our services to young women and their families throughout Mesa County,” said Vicki Flynn, development cirector of The Cycle Effect, in a news release.

For more information on The Cycle Effect programming, visit http://www.thecycleeffect.org.