The Cycle Effect hires a development coordinator

The Cycle Effect announced the hiring of Alana Robinson as Development Coordinator in press release.

The Cycle Effect/Courtesy photo

The Cycle Effect , a nonprofit organization in Colorado working to empower young women through mountain biking, hired Eagle County resident Alana Robinson as development coordinator to support the organization’s growth plans and larger fundraising goals. Robinson was drawn to The Cycle Effect through her connection to the organization’s values and a personal passion for the mission. After building relationships working in retail management for the last several years, Robinson is excited to be back in a position where she can more directly give back to her community. She is driven by the mission of equity, inclusion, and accessibility in the outdoors.

Previously, Robinson has volunteered with non-profit youth organizations such as SOS Outreach as a mentor and saw firsthand how impactful positive mentorships and empowering young minds through outdoor sports can be. “I love that The Cycle Effect takes this unique approach in their industry and strives to empower young women specifically, while focusing on the Latinx community and other people of color. It is very inspiring to see,” said Robinson.

Inclusion in the outdoors is personal for Robinson.

“As a person of color, I am very familiar with the barriers that exist in the outdoors,” she said.

“Finding The Cycle Effect and learning the incredible work they are doing has given me hope for a more inclusive outdoor future. I felt immediately drawn to support their mission.”

Brett Donelson, founder and executive director of The Cycle Effect, added, “It is clear that Alana’s skillset and passion for this community makes her an amazing addition to The Cycle Effect team. As a growing organization we are thrilled to add someone that so clearly aligns with our values and mission. Her passion for helping young women experience the outdoors is infectious. We are excited for Alana to be a part of our future.”

In 2022, The Cycle Effect aims to serve 315 girls throughout four counties (Eagle, Mesa, Routt, and Summit). The Cycle Effect helps young women build brighter futures and become leaders within their communities and beyond. With 70% Latina enrollment and 86% of riders coming from families earning below the self-sufficiency wage, the organization aims to break down the barriers in mountain biking and get more girls out on bikes.

For more information on The Cycle Effect, email cwest@thecycleffect.org .