The Cycle Effect raises over $250,000 at annual fundraiser

Ted Leach and Alex and Suzanne Griffin with Cycle Effect athletes.

Special to the Daily

The Cycle Effect hosted their annual fundraiser earlier this summer at Larkspur restaurant. The in-person event, along with the digital campaign, raised over $250,000. The event featured Cycle Effect athletes and coaches and was the organization’s most successful fundraiser to-date. The event raised funds to help empower over 285 young women through their year-round programs in Eagle, Summit and Mesa counties.

The Cycle Effect is an Eagle County based non-profit dedicated to empowering young women through mountain biking in our rural Colorado communities. Now in its ninth year, The Cycle Effect’s participant outcomes are sparking new attention and increased fundraising.

Lilo, a graduating senior from Battle Mountain High School and eighth year participant spoke at the event. Lilo explained the larger impact the program has had on her life, “The Cycle Effect helped my self-confidence. The leadership skills I’ve developed through riding a bike have shaped the way I approach certain aspects of life. I am more active in my community by volunteering and a leader within The Cycle Effect, school, and beyond.”

In addition to her leadership in The Cycle Effect program, Lilo was chosen to be part of the Youth Equity Stewardship (YES!) program, an arts-based program designed to “help build a healthy community across our differences and commonalities.”

“Lilo is a wonderful example of the amazing young women that we get to work with in our programs. She has been in the program for over eight years and will hopefully stay involved throughout her college years and beyond. She is a true inspiration for our younger athletes to look up to and emulate”, says Brett Donelson, The Cycle Effect founder and executive director.

The fundraising efforts for The Cycle Effect’s fundraiser were doubled through matching gift donors who have been inspired by the impact of the organization: Janelle & Buck Blessing, Sue & Dr. Erik Dorf, Susan & Harry Frampton, Tina Nielsen & Andy Littman, and Susan & Gary Rosenbach.

Susan Rosenbach, a matching donor and board chair of the Cycle Effect, shared, “We find The Cycle Effect program extremely inspirational and have been impressed with the impact on each participant to reach their full potential. The organization has truly been pivotal in changing the lives and futures of participants and we are proud to be a part of this community that embraces such a valuable program.”

For more information on The Cycle Effect, visit thecycleeffect.org.