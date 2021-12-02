The Cycle Effect receives a matching grant from The Outride Fund

The Cycle Effect is an Eagle-based nonprofit organization empowering young women through mountain biking.

Courtesy photo

The Cycle Effect, an Eagle-based nonprofit organization empowering young women through mountain biking, has been awarded a competitive national grant from The Outride Fund, and is one of only two Colorado nonprofits to receive the maximum $15,000 grant amount.

With steady growth over recent years including expansion into new counties, The Cycle Effect is garnering attention and support for their work to diversify cycling.

The goals of both organizations align. Outride Bikes, the parent organization for The Outride Fund, is harnessing the power of cycling to improve children’s lives and ensuring all kids have access to biking. Breaking down barriers for young women to access mountain biking is at the core of The Cycle Effect’s work. The Cycle Effect aims to serve 70% athletes that identify as Latinx, with a focus on those earning below the self-sufficiency wage for that county or applicants with other risk factors. The power of the program transcends the bike.

Courtesy photo

Through the ripple effect of its program, The Cycle Effect has seen the profound impact on building community and creating brighter futures for the athletes.

“It’s truly exciting to see the movement towards more diversity and equity in cycling that the Outride Fund is supporting,” Sophia Gianfrancisco, Grants Manager at The Cycle Effect said. “We can’t wait to see what the future holds for our cycling communities with the impact of change makers like the Outride Fund, and all of the programs they support. Let’s get more kids on bikes, in every community across the country.”

Launched in 2019, The Outride Fund partners with grassroots organizations to provide the tools and platforms needed to accelerate projects that generate increased access and diversity within local cycling communities. To further grow and diversify youth cycling, The Outride Fund is driving efforts to support organizations within BIPOC, LGBTQIA, and low social-economic status communities.

“We are committed to increasing access to bicycles, programs, and safe places to ride for youth from marginalized, BIPOC, and underrepresented communities,” said Andy Cunningham, program manager for Outride. “We strive for Outride Fund grants to play a role in cultivating thriving and inclusive cycling communities.”

Now through the end of the year donations to The Cycle Effect will be matched dollar-for-dollar from the Outride Fund up to $15,000. Learn more at cycleeffect.org.