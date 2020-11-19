The fly-fishing holiday wish list for 2020

We have a friend for whom it’s hard to shop. Well, here are some recommendations for the fly-fisher on your list.



Need some ideas for the person who spends his or her life out on the river? We’ve got you covered.

Abel, based out of Montrose, has partnered with Spyderco (based in Golden) to create one of most stunning pocket knives on the market. Abel has been known for their beautifully hand painted reels and they now have added that amazing touch to Spdyerco’s locking folding knife.

These knife handles are fully-machined out of aerospace-grade aluminum alloy and feature a high end corrosion resistant stainless steel blade. Abel adds the finishing touches with a hand-painted fish graphic on the handle in either bonefish, brown trout, or rainbow trout patterns.

Fishpond has struck gold with the Nomad series net. These nets have become the standard for trout anglers who like to wade or fish from a boat.

They come in a variety of lengths and sizes with the Emerger and Mid-Length net being the two top sellers. The emerger is a great hand net that functions the best when wade fishing. While the Mid-Length version is a guide favorite because it works great from a boat and doubles as a wading staff when wading.

These nets are lightweight, waterproof, durable, and buoyant. The clear rubber net helps protect the delicate trout we catch in our local fisheries.

The Simms G3 boot has been the fly fishing guide’s boot of choice for many years now and Simms revamped their flagship boot this past season.

The G3 Guide boot comes standard with a waterproof, high abrasion resistant upper with a molded midsole for all day comfort while fishing.

These boots come in felt and rubber versions and both accept Simms’ stud systems for added slip protection in the slick Eagle River.

If your graduate has been tying on the same vise that he or she started on, this would be a great time to upgrade. The Peak Rotary Vise is the best vise for the money and they are made in our great state of Colorado.

It comes with a nice heavy base and multiple adjustment points. This will be the last vise your grad will need unless dad takes it for himself. This vise is comparable to ones that are in the $250 price range but only costs $154.95.

Orvis Practicaster

This is a new and updated “PractiCaster” fly rod that is shorter and more compact for indoor casting practice anywhere. This is a perfect stress reliever for those that are working from home or have extra time this winter. The PractiCaster perfectly imitates the cast and allows you to develop and improve the exact motion used in a real cast.

The Loop Q kit combines the Q rod with Loop’s Q reel and creates a perfect entry level set up for any angler who is trying to break into fly fishing.

The user friendly rod action is great for all levels of angling ability. This is a ready to use set up that comes with a rod, reel, line, and even a leader; all you need is a fly. The outfit comes in a robust cordura combined rod and reel tube for easy transportation during travel to your favorite spot on the river.

Ray Kyle is the guide staff manager and a guide at Vail Valley Anglers. He can be reached at 970-926-0900 or rkyle@vailvalleyanglers.com.