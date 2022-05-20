The Steadman Clinic, Vail Health and Colorado Mountain Medical to offer physicals

The Steadman Clinic, along with its partners Vail Health and Colorado Mountain Medical, once again will be providing free pre-participation physicals for high school students in the Vail area.

The physicals are set for two upcoming Fridays at two local high schools. The first will be May 20 at Battle Mountain High School in Edwards, and the second will occur one week later on May 27 at Eagle Valley High School in Gypsum. Both sessions will take place from 3:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

“We’ve been doing this for over 25 years, providing pre-participation physicals to the local high school students in Eagle County,” said Brandie Martin, the director of athletic training at The Steadman Clinic.

“We are happy to bring it back to the high schools this year after a short break due to COVID-19. We missed this in 2020 and then observed the proper health care protocols last year and held the physicals at Vail Health for all of our local students.”

Martin pointed out the community effort behind this annual event.

“It’s a team effort between Vail Health, Colorado Mountain Medical and The Steadman Clinic,” Martin said.

“The Steadman Clinic provides the physicians. We will have nurse practitioners and athletic trainers as well, and Vail Health will be providing volunteers and helping us organize and manage the events. It’s a great opportunity for us to come together and provide a much-needed service to our community free of charge. We all love to have the chance to help support the youth athletes in the county.”

The service is open to all student-athletes entering grades 9-12 this coming fall. Physical forms must be signed and filled out by a parent or guardian, and student-athletes under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. No appointments are necessary.

The events promise more than just free physicals.

“These are fun events for both the athletes and their parents,” added Martin.

“Sure, the main purpose is to provide the physicals for the students, but we’ll be also be giving out some free swag to people that come by. And for those that are interested, we’re going to have information on some of the current research that we are doing at Steadman Philippon Research Institute.”

For further information, contact Lynda Sampson, VP External Affairs (lsampson@sprivail.org, 970-479-1563)