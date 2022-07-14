The Ultimate Beaver Creek XTERRA Preview

Triathlon racers gather for the start of Xterra's Beaver Creek competition on July 15, 2017, at Nottingham Lake in Avon. The 2022 event will serve as the U.S. Championships.

XTERRA’s 13th visit to Avon will be double as the first ever Colorado Rocky Mountain hosted national championship after the brand’s 12 seasons at Snowbasin Resort in Utah (2009-21) and eight years in Incline Village, Nevada (2001-08). From schedules to storylines and elite athletes to course specifics, we’ve got you covered.

Schedule of Events

Saturday, July 16

8:15 a.m. XTERRA Sprint Race at Nottingham Lake

9:00 a.m. XTERRA U.S. Championship start

9:45 a.m. First XTERRA sprint finisher expected at Beaver Creek Village

11:10 a.m. First XTERRA U.S. Championship finisher expected

12:30 p.m. XTERRA podium recognition at finish line at Beaver Creek Village

4:00 p.m. XTERRA Festival Opens at Nottingham Park (free admission)

4:15 p.m. XTERRA Sprint and U.S. Championship awards presentation at Nottingham Park. Registration for XTERRA Kids K and Littles Bike race

4:40 p.m. XTERRA Kids K start (ages 5 and under and ages 6-10)

5:05 p.m. XTERRA Littles Bike race (7 and under)

5:45 p.m. XTERRA Elite awards at Nottingham Park

6:05-7:20 p.m. The Proper Way concert at Nottingham Park (free admission)

7:40-7:55 p.m. XTERRA U.S. Championship highlight video

8:15-9:30 p.m. Trout Steak Revival concert at Nottingham Park (free admission)

2021 Sparknotes

Sam Osborne and Samantha Kingsford were victorious in the 12th XTERRA Beaver Creek off-road triathlon on July 17, 2021. The couple from New Zealand are not on the tentative elite start list for 2022.

In that race, Josiah Middaugh came out of the swim roughly two minutes from first, but used a strong mountain bike leg (the fastest on the day) to pull up next to Osborne going into the run. XterraPlanet reported that Middaugh had “double cramps in his stomach the first couple miles and couldn’t stride out,” however, which allowed Sam Long to move into second.

Osborne would take the win, Long posted the fastest run and Middaugh finished 1:42 back.

The women’s race belonged to Kingsford, who went wire-to-wire for the title. Suzie Snyder, the 2019 champion, walked away with the fastest bike split but said her “breathing was terrible” during that portion. Amanda Felder held on for third and Nicole Valentine, who returns in 2022, finished in fourth as athletes in the top five ran alone for the end of their races, finishing several minutes apart.

2021 Beaver Creek XTERRA results Championship men Sam Osborne – 2:05:29 Sam Long – 2:07:11 Josiah Middaugh – 2:07:11 Brian Smith – 2:14:58 Colin Szuch – 2:17:47 Championship women Samantha Kingsford – 2:34:00 Suzie Snyder – 2:37:04 Amanda Felder – 2:43:57 Cathy Yndestad – 2:51:17 Deanna McCurdy – 2:51:27

The new course

The XTERRA Beaver Creek mountain bike trail map. The course will gain nearly 3,000 feet over 16 miles.

Special to the Daily

The course has earned the nicknamed “The Beast,” and XterraPlanet.com claims it has the most supreme elevation of any major on the World Tour.

The one-mile swim in Nottingham Lake, which, situated at 7,400 feet, has an average water temperature between 67-71 degrees Fahrenheit, is followed by a 16-mile mountain bike ride involving 2,854 feet of elevation gain, topping out at 9,400 feet. Athletes finish the day with a 6-mile trail run, ending at the bricks of Beaver Creek Resort.

“I am excited about the new course,” XTERRA Hall of Famer Josiah Middaugh told XterraPlanet . Middaugh was instrumental in assisting XTERRA’s crew in course design.

“This route utilizes some new single track that was added a few years ago in the Arrowhead area and flows a little better. The goal was to increase the “fun” factor by linking several of my favorite local trails. There is a similar amount of climbing as years past, but it’s not all at once like before,” he added.

Riders will leave the first transition via the Nottingham Park bike path headed west. After crossing Highway 6 onto Sawatch Drive and going through Arrowhead Circle, they’ll climb the steep Ute Trail before taking a plunge down the sweeping, flowy Apache Trail. From the 6.3-mile mark to 14.1, athletes will be climbing as they traverse along the Village to Village Trail. The last 2-kilometers up Dally Road is a steep climb, which could factor into the final podium results. The route finishes with a descent down Corkscrew Trail.

“The new bike course should be a lot of fun,” said Breckenridge XTERRA athlete Nicole Valentine. “The Corkscrew descent is spicy, and it will be interesting to see how that shakes out during the race.”

“Racers will definitely need to save a little energy for the late climb on Daly before the technical Corkscrew descent,” said Edwards athlete Jennifer Razee, who finished ninth overall at Beaver Creek in 2021.

“The bike is a little longer and keeping on the fueling plan becomes more critical.”

Razee estimates the bike could take up to 30 minutes longer for her compared to the previous course.

A closer look at the route can be found at TrailForks.com

From there, it’s a 6-mile trail run with 994 feet of climb to determine the winner. The exit from the second transition involves heading up Buddies Way before an ascent up the Aspen Glade Trail. After reaching the course high point, a short downhill on Cinch Road to Allie’s Way takes runners on what had always been a staple of the bike course.

The XTERRA Beaver Creek trail run map. The 6-mile jaunt will gain 1,000 feet of vertical.

Special to the Daily

“I love running Allie’s Way, and I’m glad that piece of trail is still included,” added Razee.

The 2-kilometer single-track traverse across Beaver Creek Mountain goes right into a descent on Dally Road, which eventually connects to Beaver Lake Trail.

Just after the 4-mile mark, athletes exit Beaver Lake Trail and climb 170 vertical feet in a final half-mile uphill that will undoubtedly occur at the peak point of pain for the roughly two-hour, three-sport suffer-fest.

The experienced athletes will then recognize the Lost Buck Spur, Stack It and Lost Buck ending sequence, but the finish “offers a whole new experience” according to the athlete manual, as athletes follow a skier bridge over Village Road and enter the finish area on the ice rink in Beaver Creek Village.

Elite athletes to watch

On the line Saturday is $25,000 in prize money and 51 qualifying spots into October’s XTERRA Worlds in Italy. Josiah Middaugh will head down the street from his house to try and win on his home course for the seventh time in nine tries. He recently reached the podium in the 85-mile Bighorn Gravel and won the Dynafit Vail Uphill trail run on July 2. Following his sons’ track meets has meant some of his training has taken a back seat compared to past seasons, but the hometown hero may very well be racing himself into top shape in 2022.

“I have approached training with more of a laid-back attitude compared to previous years, but I have a pretty good idea of what I am capable of on this course so we will just have to wait and see if it is enough for me to be the first Middaugh in the race,” he told XterraPlanet, referring to who might provide his stiffest competition.

Josiah Middaugh has won the U.S. XTERRA national title 15 times in the event’s 20-year history.

Vail Daily file photo

That could be Sullivan Middaugh, who at just 17 years of age, finished sixth overall in 2021 (and had the fourth-fastest bike split) en route to winning the 15-19 XTERRA World Championships later in Maui. Of course, he was also focused on running for Battle Mountain High School — now, the 18-year-old has enjoyed a summer of focusing on draft-legal road triathlons with USA Triathlon’s Project Podium.

“This will be Sullivan’s first elite race and he has actually been training for triathlon, so look out,” Josiah told XterraPlanet. “This will be a fun race for him and I think he will feel at home on the trails he grew up biking and running.”

Finally, Porter Middaugh (16), who finished 17th overall last year, and is coming off of a fourth-place finish in the International U18 Mountain Running Cup in Saluzzo, Italy June 26, could be a sleeper.

“Porter dusted his mountain bike off today for his first ride of the year, so we will see if his procrastination in training works as well as it does for him in his school subjects,” Josiah joked to XterraPlanet.

Kieran McPherson, who finished 10th at Beaver Creek last year, is happy to be lining up at all. On Nov. 1 he crashed while racing the Sardinia (Italy) Cross Triathlon, fracturing his spine. He was airlifted off the course and spent two weeks in the hospital while the swelling along his spinal cord receded.

“This will be my first test to see what my body, but more importantly my mind, will be able to handle again,” McPherson told XterraPlanet . The New Zealander spent two months on bed rest. When he started back up, not only had he lost all of his conditioning, he could barely walk. He told XterraPlanet that he’s grateful to be able to enjoy the weekend with his wife Morgan and two daughters, Paisley (4) and Sadie (1).

Eagle-Vail athlete Josiah Middaugh, center, poses for an impromptu podium pic alongside second place Kieran McPherson, left, and Karsten Madsen at the Xterra off-road triathlon race in Tapalpa, Mexico. Middaugh finished 16 seconds ahead of McPherson in the 2-hour, 25-minute race.

Special to the Daily

Brian Smith of Gunnison, who won the Big Bad 40 Gunnison Growler mountain bike race this year and was fourth at the 2021 XTERRA U.S. championships in 2021, spent a large portion of winter and spring recovering from COVID and the flu.

“I’ve been continuing to gain fitness. I am feeling fit but haven’t had any triathlon races prior to Beaver Creek as I have had in previous years,” he stated, adding he is hoping for a top-3 finish.

“I’m looking forward to the new course as it hasn’t changed much in recent years,” the two-time XTERRA Winter World Champion and 2007 XTERRA World bronze medalist stated.

Men’s elite start list XTERRA World Rank, Name, Nation 6 – Josiah Middaugh, USA

24 – Brian Smith, USA

26 – Kieran McPherson, NZL

40 – Elliot Bach, USA

56 – Samuel Jud, SUI

80 – Colin Szuch, USA

90 – Sullivan Middaugh, USA

91 – Branden Rakita, USA

144 – Benny Smith, USA

149 – Brad Zoller, USA

181 – John Wiygul, USA

399 – Brian Summers, USA

American Suzie Snyder and Great Britain’s Lesley Paterson will likely battle for the title with Australia’s Maeva Kennedy in the women’s race. Snyder was the 2019 Beaver Creek champion and has won four XTERRA U.S. elite women’s titles.

Lesley Paterson makes her way down the bike section on Corkscrew Trail during the 2018 XTERRA Beaver Creek event where she ended up winning.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

“My goal and plan are to just have fun and leave it all out there,” Snyder told XterraPlanet. “The body may not be 100% but I don’t know how to give any less than 110% on race day, so we’ll just have to see what happens!”

Paterson, a three-time XTERRA world champion and two-time ITU cross world champion, has spent more time working on movie production than racing at this stage of her career.

“It’s super nice now because I’m not racing full time so I can smell the roses and look at the view a bit more,” the two-time Beaver Creek winner and four-time U.S. champion told XterraPlanet. “I love the Beaver Creek course, it’s so gorgeous and inspirational for my film scripts, but at that altitude, I might be too dizzy to get any good ideas!”

In an email to the Vail Daily, Paterson said she’s “feeling great” and “always loves coming to Colorado.” “I’m excited to come out here and hurt!” she stated. As far as goals for the season go, Paterson said, “None really as it’s not a big focus of mine.” She’s hoping to “enjoy competing with less pressure” and is also looking forward to the post-race party.

Kennedy, who lives in Wanaka, New Zealand, won XTERRA Wellington last year. Her trip to Avon will be her first to the United States.

“I’ve never been to Beaver Creek, nor the USA so I’m extremely excited to see the place. I’ve heard wonderful things!” she wrote in an email before boarding her long series of flights on Wednesday night.

“Honestly I’m really looking forward to experiencing the altitude, there has been so much hype about it.”

The newbie to XTERRA and triathlon in general is planning to race the XTERRA World Championships in October. COVID has limited her recent performances, but she was able to escape back to Australia for the Cross Triathlon championship in February, where she took the pro-female title. She’s confident that her cumulative fitness will pay off as she recovers from a recent stomach bug. Her tight travel schedule means she’ll arrive Thursday afternoon.

“Will do a course recon Friday and hopefully have myself sorted for Saturday,” she stated. “Life is busy but that’s what makes it exciting!”

For local athletes, keep your eyes on Nicole Valentine. The Breckenridge-based, Josiah Middaugh-coached triathlete was fourth last year six days after placing fifth at Ironman 70.3 in Manta, Ecuador.

“The back-to-back racing was brutal,” she stated. “I remember the run was such a struggle at Beaver Creek.”

She’s avoided international travel before and expects to be fresher on Saturday. In 2019, Valentine was seventh — if she improves three places again, well, I don’t need to do the math for you.

Valentine won back-to-back Outrigger Double Awards in 2014 and 2015, given to the fastest combined time at Kona Ironman World Championships and XTERRA World Championships. In the 2015 event, she crashed on the mountain bike in the XTERRA race, broke her collarbone, got back on the bike, and wound up in third place.

“Standing on the podium with my arm in a sling was one of the proudest moments of my life; knowing I had not given up, and completed the race for all my friends, family and athlete friends at home who were cheering me on and had sent incredible words of encouragement prior to the race,” she stated.

“I felt that I couldn’t let them down.”

Nicole Valentine after winning the XTERRA World Championship 2015 Outrigger Double Award.

Nicole Valentine/Courtesy photo

On June 29, Valentine married Eugenio Perez, a Spanish XTERRA athlete whom she said has helped coach her through some of the technical descents on this year’s course.

“We are excited to head to Spain at the end of the month and participate in the Xterra World Tour in Europe,” she stated. “It has been incredible to train together and share our love of racing off-road.”

Edwards resident Jennifer Razee was ninth overall at Beaver Creek last year and should contend for a top-10 finish again this year.

“So excited to have the U.S. championship in our backyard,” Razee stated, noting that the new single track section on Ute starts a mile from her front door.

“It’s fun to showcase some other trails that locals ride often. With Josiah designing the course, you know there are some monster climbs. One uphill section that’s included this year, I’ve only ever ridden downhill!”

Razee said she’s been training for longer distances this summer and feels her fitness is strong.

“I have a trail marathon in less than a month, and it’s been a hot minute since I’ve covered that distance on the run,” she stated.

“I’ve absolutely been panic training for it. Beaver Creek is always a good measuring stick to expose any weaknesses, and a fun weekend for our racing crew to gather. Love seeing the community come out to support the locals too!”