Three Rivers Little League begins region play against Oklahoma

Sanders Dodds, Ryder Strablizsky and Carson Kauffman celebrate Hunter Uzdavinis’ walk-off hit to put TRLL up by 10 and win the Colorado Little League 12U state championship game. TRLL kicks off region play at 3:00 p.m. today.

Eklund Photography/Courtesy photo

Three Rivers Little League kicks off the southwest regional tournament today at 3:00 p.m. in Waco, Texas against Oklahoma. The game will be viewable on the Longhorn Network and ESPN.com . A watch party is set for 3:00 p.m. at Moe’s Original BBQ in Eagle according to TRLL coach Ben Dodds.

The 12U team plays in the Majors division, which is featured on ESPN when the tournament reaches the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. In order to advance to the World Series, TRLL will need to navigate the double-elimination tournament featuring seven other teams: Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas East and Texas West.

In the district and state rounds, the 12U team outscored it’s opponents 62-12, culminating in a 13-3 state title win over Academy (Colorado Springs).

The 14U team begins its southwest regional in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Aug. 5, taking on Texas East at 12:00 p.m.

The third TRLL team to reach regionals, the Junior League Softball squad, went 0-2 in its regional in Albuquerque July 22-25.