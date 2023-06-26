Three-time Leadville 100 champion Howard Grotts rides to victory in men’s Ram’s Horn Escape race at Bighorn Gravel

Mack Dorf, center, leads the Bighorn Gravel field out of Gypsum on Sunday morning. Howard Grotts (far left in red jersey) won the race.

Linda Guerrette/Courtesy photo

Howard Grotts was the class of the men’s field at the second annual Bighorn Gravel event in Gypsum on Sunday, winning the 77-mile Ram’s Horn Escape in 4 hours and 26 minutes flat, two minutes ahead of runner-up Eric Brunner. Youtube celebrity cyclist Dylan Johnson (4:31.23) rounded out the podium.

“Really early on, it was hard,” Brunner described initial pace. “We rode hard on the second climb as well.”

As soon as the peloton hit gravel on Red Hill Road, the tempo quickened. By the top of the first climb, five riders in the 137-athlete field remained in front: Grotts, Brunner, Scott Funston, Brendan Johnston, and hometown hero Mack Dorf. After the swift paved descent, each took turns blocking the wind up Gypsum Creek Road. Jetting up the 2.9% gradient at roughly 16.6 miles per hour for almost 10 miles, Dorf knew his pace from the gun wasn’t sustainable, and eventually, he wasn’t able to cycle through for a pull at the front.

Howard Grotts pushes the pace in the first five miles of Sunday’s race. Linda Guerrette/Courtesy photo

“Halfway up Gypsum Creek, I was starting to hurt pretty bad,” he said.

“They started getting after me,” he continued with a smile. “You know, ‘you gotta pull, too, dude.'”

Grotts threw down his first real statement when the slope jacked up to 9% in the final mile before aid station one. Only Brunner could respond to Grotts’ sustained, eight-minute, 300 watt outburst. Dorf, tried to go with for a moment, but figured he’d better pull back to prevent a bigger lactic acid catastrophe.

“I wouldn’t call it a bonk, but it was a massive effort to hang in there,” Dorf described. The pacing plan paid off.

“My middle third of the race, I let a lot of the guys ride away, so I was able to recover,” the 19-year-old said. “By the time we hit that last third and turned up Hardscrabble, I was feeling good again.” Dorf would finish in 4:53:43, good for 11th.

Bighorn Gravel men’s results Ramshorn Escape (77 miles) Howard Grotts, Durango – 4:26:00 Eric Brunner, Boulder – 4:28:02 Dylan Johnson, Brevard – 4:31:23 Singlespeed Mark Nesline, Minturn – 6:03:21 Little Bighorn (50 miles) Ryan Koster, Aspen – 3:09:02 Mike Bromberg, Carbondale – 3:09:14 Jason Russell, Edwards – 3:09:30

Grotts and Brunner were neck-and-neck up to Fulford and back, careening around East Brush Creek Road’s smooth gravel at speeds approaching 39 mph. Meanwhile, Johnson, who arrived at Fulford — mile 46 — five minutes after Grotts, risked even more, topping out at a breathtaking 41.1 mph. It wasn’t until making the hard left turn up Abrams Gulch where Grotts finally put things away.

“I didn’t know how he was feeling, but I wasn’t really feeling it there myself,” said Brunner, who led the 2022 Bighorn event before a flat tire ultimately dropped him to a fourth-place finish. This year, riding 40 mm wheels, he decided to secure second.

“I was just trying to hold onto his wheel. About halfway up Abrams, when we got close to the steep section, I just knew I didn’t have it and saved it a little bit so I didn’t crawl up that too slowly,” he said. “I thought I’d hang on for second.”

Eric Brunner, who was fourth in the 2022 Bighorn Gravel event, took second place after battling most of 60 miles with eventual winner Howard Grotts. Linda Guerrette/Courtesy photo

A Life Time Grand Prix contestant, Brunner is priming for the third event in the series, the Crusher in the Tushar on July 8. Before then, the Boulder-area cyclist is planning to line up for the FireCracker 50 in Breckenridge.

“This was like the perfect preparation for that,” he said. “Did (Bighorn Gravel) last year, had a great time,” he continued before being reminded of his mechanical near the Peter Estin Hut.

“Yeah, so better luck for me this year!” he laughed. “That was definitely a good feeling to come back and have a clean race. I would love to make it to the top step. I mean, in any race but particularly this one.”

Third-place finisher Dylan Johnson used a drop-bar hard-tail bike during the 77-mile Ramshorn Escape. Linda Guerrette/Courtesy photo

Johnson was pleased with third having only spent three days at altitude.

“Paced myself appropriately, which of course meant I was off the back on the first climb, but it payed off because I managed not to blow up like so many others,” he stated afterwards. He was proud of his drop-bar hardtail steed. “It was the perfect bike for the course.”

Even though it would classify as a shorter Life Time Grand Prix event, Brunner said that if Bighorn Gravel was a part of the series, it would be the most technically demanding.

“Especially given that it’s a gravel race — it kind of straddles that middle.”

Reigning bronze medalist Josiah Middaugh (4:46:21) finished eighth as the top local rider. Just behind Dorf was Eagle’s Sam Brown (4:54:47). The pair traded haymakers for a while late in the race. Dorf felt prepared having raced five gravel races in Spain and Germany this spring wearing the Girona Racing Academy (GRA) kit.

Josiah Middaugh was the top local finisher in the men’s Ramshorn Escape on Sunday, placing eighth. Linda Guerrette/Courtesy photo

“I think it suits me well,” the 2022 VMS graduate and in-coming University of Virginia student-athlete said of off-road racing, adding that he thinks he enjoys — and might be better at — road.

“But fitness translates no matter what,” he continued. “If you’re strong in road or gravel, you’re going to be strong in the other discipline.”

Last week, Dorf competed in his first U23 USA Cycling road nationals in Roanoke, Virginia. In day one’s road race, he was in the lead group with one lap remaining when his dad, Erik, tried to hand him an ice sock. It bounced into the rear cassette, which splayed into a thousand pieces. By the time neutral support swapped out his rear wheel, Mack was out of contention. Naturally, Dad was pretty bummed.

Mack Dorf climbs up Red Hill road in the early stages of Sunday’s Bighorn Gravel event. Linda Guerrette/Courtesy photo

“I’ve relived that moment a thousand times since it happened,” Erik said. “He put so much effort and work into it — nothing like punching him in the mouth. That was a royal mistake on my part.”

His son redeemed himself with a sixth-place criterium showing the following day. Though his GRA days are over — he’ll be racing with UVA’s club team next year, striving to eventually garner a U.S. club’s attention with his resume — he’s grateful for immersing himself in one of cycling’s hotbeds.

“It was a great program,” he said. In the same way he rubbed shoulders with Belgium’s big boys, he was satisfied having put himself in the thick of Sunday’s race, too.

“I’m happy with how I raced. Obviously, I would have been happier if I could have stayed with those guys for the whole race,” he said.

“I made that split that other guys didn’t make, and ultimately, some of those other guys that paced the race a bit better did end up beating me, but I’m happy that I went out there and tried to win it — give it my all.”

As far as the father-son battle was concerned, Erik, who is shooting for a win in the Steamboat Gravel 100-mile event later this summer, said it was pretty much settled at the start.

“I have no chance to keep up with Mack, and I’m fully aware of my limitations…As soon as the neutral support vehicle drove away,” he concluded before a brief pause and glance at his son.

“It was over.”