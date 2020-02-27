Thursday’s schedule of events at the Burton U.S. Open

Haruna Matsumoto floats her grab during the women's halfpipe finals during the Burton US Open in 2017.

Matt Munson | Special to the Daily |

Halfpipe is the best way to watch snowboarders do sweet tricks on a completely-reimagined course design. Yeah, that’s right. The whole thing is completely new, so the event is sure to be a fun one. Thursday night’s concert is Theophilus London with Thundercat.

Halfpipe Semi-Finals

When: Women at 10 a.m., men at 12:30 p.m.

Where: Golden Peak

Cost: Free

Sponsor Village

When: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Vail Village

Cost: Free

Ride on Jake Snowboard Exhibit

When: 4:30-6 p.m.

Where: Burton Store, Lionshead

Cost: Free

Free Burton Concert Series: Theophilus London, Thundercat

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Solaris Concert Stage, Solaris Plaza

Cost: Free

View Friday’s schedule of events here.

View Saturday’s schedule here.

View the full schedule here.