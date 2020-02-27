Thursday’s schedule of events at the Burton U.S. Open
Halfpipe is the best way to watch snowboarders do sweet tricks on a completely-reimagined course design. Yeah, that’s right. The whole thing is completely new, so the event is sure to be a fun one. Thursday night’s concert is Theophilus London with Thundercat.
Halfpipe Semi-Finals
When: Women at 10 a.m., men at 12:30 p.m.
Where: Golden Peak
Cost: Free
Sponsor Village
When: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: Vail Village
Cost: Free
Ride on Jake Snowboard Exhibit
When: 4:30-6 p.m.
Where: Burton Store, Lionshead
Cost: Free
Free Burton Concert Series: Theophilus London, Thundercat
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Solaris Concert Stage, Solaris Plaza
Cost: Free
