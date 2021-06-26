Time for Broncos to bring back classic helmets of Orange Crush

John Elway leads the Denver Broncos against the Washington Redskins in Super Bowl XXII in 1988. Owen C. Shaw/Icon Sportswire/AP



As the great Bob Dylan once said, “money doesn’t talk, it swears.”

And the vulgarities never cease when it comes to what cold, hard cash does to sports apparel.

It is now a given that with the start of each new season we will be subjected to a new line of jerseys, hats, helmets and novel color combinations that offend the eyes.

Sometimes designers get it right, as they did with the Nuggets’ Rainbow Skyline jerseys of yore. But more often than not, they get it wrong, as they did with just about every teal or aquamarine monstrosity produced in the 1990s.

