Top athletes have chance to get paid at 2022 GoPro Mountain Games

The 2022 GoPro Mountain Games will feature more than 30 competitions and a total prize purse exceeding $130,000.

Vail Valley Foundation/Courtesy photo

One of the best things about the GoPro Mountain Games? Top trail runners, mountain bikers, disc golfers and other outdoor athletes have a chance to get paid.

The 20th anniversary GoPro Mountain Games return June 7-12 with over 30 competitions and an overall prize purse exceeding $130,000 — not to mention the other great prizes and gear that go along with being on the podium.

With big money on the line, the GoPro Mountain Games draws some of the top athletes in the world to Vail, Colorado, each summer to compete for both bragging rights and prize money while also having a lot of fun along the way. Organizers are happy to continue to offer the same prize purses for both men and women competing at the Mountain Games.

Action gets underway Thursday, June 7, with the GoPro Dual Slalom making its Mountain Games debut while showcasing the Minturn Bike Park for the first time at the Mountain Games. In addition to being an exciting new event, $12,000 is on the line with the top male and female taking home $3,000 each. In the Oakley XC Mountain Bike competition up Vail Mountain on Saturday, June 11, $19,700 is up for grabs with the top six overall men and women getting paid, and the top three men and women in the single speed division taking home money. Road bikers, do not fret, $7,000 is on the line for the GoPro Road Bike Time Trial on Sunday, June 12.

Across five kayak competitions at the GoPro Mountain Games, a total of $24,700 will be handed out, with the GMC Kayak Freestyle and TINCUP Steep Creek Championship both awarding a prize purse of $7,000.

Fly-fishing folks can earn some extra cash for new flies, ties and possibly rafts with the YETI Fishing Final on Sunday, June 12, yielding $10,500 across the top three men and women, in addition to a $500 Biggest Fish bonus. The YETI Catch Wars will award the top three teams money from a $1,750 prize purse.

Runners, watch out, the competition is tough at the Mountain Games with over $30,000 in prize purse money across the adidas TERREX 10K Spring Runoff, adidas TERREX 20K Anniversary Run and the Pepi’s Face-Off Presented by JUNK Brands. If a male or female runner were to win all three of these races, they’d take home over $7,000 in prize money. In the Nature Valley Mountain Mud Run, there is no prize purse but everyone’s a winner who finishes muddier than they started, and the GoPro Rocky Dog Trail Run also has no prize money attached but will see some happy pups rewarded with treats and pets. Prizes are TBD for the adidas TERREX Apres 5K on Friday, June 10.

Teamwork makes the dream work for rafting competitions at the Mountain Games, where the top three teams will split the Pacifico Down River R2 Raft Sprint’s $2,500 prize purse and the top three teams in the Pacifico Raft Cross will split $1,500.

The Mountain House Disc Golf Tournament features one of the biggest prize purses of the Mountain Games, with a total of $10,000 to be paid out.

The top six men and women in the North American Cup Vail climbing competition, presented by CELSIUS, will split $11,000, with the top male and female taking home $2,000.

SUP athletes will compete for a part of the $3,000 prize purse in the YETI Down River SUP Sprint on Saturday, June 11, and $1,700 in the YETI SUP Surf Cross on Sunday, June 12.

The opposite of a prize purse, Take a Hike for YouthPower365 is a Mountain Games event that will raise money to support local education nonprofit YouthPower365. Fundraising and registration is currently underway for the Take a Hike for YouthPower365 event, a hike you can feel extra good about.