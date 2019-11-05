Top-seeded Battle Mountain soccer hosts Montrose at 3:30 pm today in Edwards

Battle Mountain's Bryant Ramirez charges forward against Littleton during the first-round of the 4A state playoffs on Saturday. The Huskies won 4-0.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

No. 1 seed Battle Mountain wants the biggest home crowd it can get for its second-round playoff game Tuesday, hence the early start.

Once school lets out, it’s on in Edwards where the Huskies will face off against No. 17 Montrose at 3:30 p.m.

Powered by new yellow socks, and a whole lot of Dani Barajas, Battle Mountain started the 4A state playoffs with a 4-0 thrashing of Littleton on Saturday morning in Edwards.

Barajas had the hat trick and Leo Soto added the fourth goal with a brilliant free kick late, and, given the context of how last season ended, Saturday’s result produced a muted celebration. The Huskies feel that the grand celebration should come later this month.

Montrose opened the playoffs with a 2-1 win over Loveland on Saturday. A win Tuesday will send the Huskies to the state quarterfinal round. With Saturday’s win, the Huskies erased the ghosts who had been following them since last fall’s first-round 5-0 elimination at the hands of Kennedy.