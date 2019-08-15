TransRockies Run reaches Eagle County

The TransRockies Run wraps up Sunday, when trail runners will go over 22 miles from Vail to Beaver Creek, gaining 5,200 feet in elevation.

Special to the Daily

The TransRockies Run is a multi-day, point-to-point trail running race spanning six days and 120 miles. Stage 1 was from Buena Vista to Railroad Bridge on Tuesday. Stage 2 on Wednesday took the runners from Vicksburg to Twin Lakes.

Stage 3 on Thursday brought the runners through Eagle County from Leadville to Nova Guides. The third stage was the longest stage of the race at over 24 miles, featuring 2,700 feet of elevation gain.

Stage 4 stays in Eagle County on Friday, taking runners from Nova Guides to Red Cliff, over 14 miles and 2,800 feet of elevation gain.

Stage 5 on Saturday sees the runners starting in Red Cliff and ending in Vail, covering over 24 miles and 4,100 feet of elevation gain.

The TransRockies Run ends Sunday, when runners will start in Vail and end in Beaver Creek, covering over 22 miles and 5,200 feet of elevation gain to close out the race.

For more information, visit http://www.transrockies-run.com.