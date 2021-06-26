Trevor Story flexes recent power surge, but Rockies fall 10-4 at Brewers

The Rockies' Trevor Story reacts after his two-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning Saturday in Milwaukee.

Jeffrey Phelps/AP

Trevor Story hit the baseball this past week like it’s the size of a beach ball.

Five games. Four home runs.

His 422-foot blast gave the Rockies a fifth-inning lead on Saturday at Milwaukee. But Colorado’s pitching woes ultimately stymied Story’s recent power surge in a 10-4 loss. Colorado starter Antonio Senzatela lasted just five innings. The bullpen inherited a one-run lead and blew it.

“We beat ourselves not adhering to pitching principles,” manager Bud Black said.

The Rockies (31-46) are now 6-30 on the road. They close their current series Sunday at Milwaukee (44-33).

