Trevor Story flexes recent power surge, but Rockies fall 10-4 at Brewers
Story has four home runs over his last five games after slow start to season
Kyle Fredrickson
Trevor Story hit the baseball this past week like it’s the size of a beach ball.
Five games. Four home runs.
His 422-foot blast gave the Rockies a fifth-inning lead on Saturday at Milwaukee. But Colorado’s pitching woes ultimately stymied Story’s recent power surge in a 10-4 loss. Colorado starter Antonio Senzatela lasted just five innings. The bullpen inherited a one-run lead and blew it.
“We beat ourselves not adhering to pitching principles,” manager Bud Black said.
The Rockies (31-46) are now 6-30 on the road. They close their current series Sunday at Milwaukee (44-33).
