 Trevor Story flexes recent power surge, but Rockies fall 10-4 at Brewers | VailDaily.com
Trevor Story flexes recent power surge, but Rockies fall 10-4 at Brewers

Story has four home runs over his last five games after slow start to season

Kyle Fredrickson
The Rockies' Trevor Story reacts after his two-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning Saturday in Milwaukee.
Jeffrey Phelps/AP

Trevor Story hit the baseball this past week like it’s the size of a beach ball.

Five games. Four home runs.

His 422-foot blast gave the Rockies a fifth-inning lead on Saturday at Milwaukee. But Colorado’s pitching woes ultimately stymied Story’s recent power surge in a 10-4 loss. Colorado starter Antonio Senzatela lasted just five innings. The bullpen inherited a one-run lead and blew it.

“We beat ourselves not adhering to pitching principles,” manager Bud Black said.

The Rockies (31-46) are now 6-30 on the road. They close their current series Sunday at Milwaukee (44-33).

