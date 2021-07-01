Trial pitting Bowlen daughters against trustees of Broncos is vacated

Denver Broncos Vice President Brittany Bowlen looks on as the team warms up before an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Denver.

The July 12 trial in Arapahoe County District Court pitting the two oldest children of late Broncos owner Pat Bowlen and the trustees he appointed to carry out his estate plan is off.

Again. And maybe for good.

Next month’s proceeding before Judge John E. Scipione was scheduled to hear complaints by Amie Klemmer and Beth Bowlen Wallace, who believe their father, due to Alzheimer’s, did not have the capacity to sign his estate-planning documents in March 2009 and was unduly influenced by trustees Joe Ellis, Rich Slivka and Mary Kelly.

In a brief provided to The Denver Post on Tuesday night, Scipione signed a “joint motion to stay proceedings and vacate trial.”

Scipione granted the motion before lead attorneys Dan Reilly (trustees) and Giovanni Ruscitti (Bowlen sisters).

What does this mean? The best guess is the sides are on the cusp of a settlement or have already reached an agreement.

