Triple Crown tournament hosted by Mountain Recreation brings estimated $1.3M impact to Eagle County

Along with hosting nearly 2,000 people for Mountain Recreation’s Opening Day for local little league and softball teams, the newly improved Eagle Sports Complex hosted more than 10 major events and tournament this summer, including four large sports tournaments new to Eagle County.

Among the most attended, the Triple Crown World Series Tournament brought in 47 teams for 169 baseball games between July 27 through August 1. Based on a recent economic impact study conducted by the organizer, Triple Crown Sports, it is estimated that this six-day tournament added $1.3 million dollars to Eagle County’s local economy. Averaging 36 people per team, the study reviewed average spending for more than 1,500 people across local lodging, food, fuel, entertainment, and shopping. The impact study calculated a multiplier as well, which jumps the impact to over $2 million.

“It was perfect timing,” said Brad Johnson, Edwards Facility Supervisor for Mountain Rec. “We had just completed a new $2 million building at the Eagle Sports Complex, built to improve the experience for locals and large-scale events like this tournament. As soon as we heard the tournament was looking for a new venue, we knew we had to get our name in the running.”

Mountain Rec took the lead in coordinating and hosting the tournament; however, it would not have been possible without the support of strong partnerships across the valley. Vail Valley Partnership, Town of Eagle, and Town of Gypsum all helped in ensuring the tournament’s success through coordination support and use of field space.

With the majority of teams traveling from California, Washington, Texas, Louisiana, and many neighboring states, the tournament brought in more than just baseball. It also brought in a much-needed boost to the local economy following business shutdowns during the pandemic.

“Our investment in Eagle has already begun to pay off as we had hoped,” said Janet Bartnik, executive director for Mountain Recreation. “These facilities are not only a way for Mountain Rec to house our local programs, but they are also built to host guests from all over as we’ve seen with the Triple Crown Tournament. These strategic investments improve our local health, help sustain local businesses, and put us on the map as a world-class recreation destination.”

Due to the nature and timing in the change in venue, Mountain Rec was only able to accommodate enough field space to host the second week of this two-week tournament. Mountain Rec and Triple Crown are currently in the process of negotiating to host both weeks of the tournament in Eagle County in July of 2022. It is estimated that the economic impact will likely double, bringing more than $2.5 million to local businesses.