Trump showing his colors on U.S. Women’s soccer team

After winning the World Cup, Megan Rapinoe has made it clear she won't be visiting the White House. But will President Donald Trump officially invite the American team?

Your move, Mr. President.

What does Donald Trump do after the U.S. National Women’s Soccer Team won the World Cup last weekend?

It is customary for the president to invite championship sports teams to the White House, except that Megan Rapinoe, the best of the best as evidenced by winning the Golden Boot (top scorer) and the Golden Ball (MVP) awards after the tournament, has made it very clear that she isn’t going.

This really isn’t surprising given that Rapinoe is a member of the LGBTQ community and joined former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in kneeling for a while during the national anthem to protest police brutality against minorities.

The president acknowledged her defiance mid-tournament with a trio of tweets.

In that ramble, Trump says that he’s rooting for the team, “but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job! We haven’t yet invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose.”

And, since the team won, we’ll just assume the emails/invitations are in the Internet or the mail. Except that earlier this week, the president forgot about his tweeting when asked if the team will be invited to the White House: “We haven’t really thought about it.”

Um, Mr. President, technology records what you say and records it permanently.

Getting to the why

So why would the president be backpedaling? Well, there’s the matter that Rapinoe is not shy about her sexual orientation, nor should she be.

This does not play well to Trump’s base, and his actions as president show it. Among these exciting moments are banning transgender people from serving openly in the military, directing U.S. embassies not to fly the gay-pride flag and rolling back protections from discrimination against LGBTQ people in the areas of housing and education.

Or could it be that the president has issues with females? You do remember the little “grab them by the you-know-what” remark. There are 24 women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct. Yes, some might be opportunists, but all 24?

There is also Trump’s traditional response to such an accusation — “She’s not my type.” Very tactful, Mr. President.

Twenty-three confident and talented females, aka the soccer team, who don’t take anything from anyone are probably not the president’s cup of tea.

Lest you think that this is all a leftist plot, there is an interesting pattern in professional teams to visit the White House during the Trump administration. WNBA champions the Minnesota Lynx (2017) and Seattle Storm (2018) never got an invite to Pennsylvania Avenue.

NCAA women’s basketball champions South Carolina (2017) and Notre Dame (2018) were not invited. Trump did invite Baylor (2019). Speaking of basketball, which is 75 percent black, that sport has also not fared well in going to the White House.

All three NCAA men’s winners during Trump’s term — North Carolina, Villanova and Virginia — have been snubbed. Their NBA counterparts, the Golden State Warriors, have fared no better. (Obviously, the Toronto Raptors don’t get an invite for their heroics this summer.) To add insult to injury, the 2018 Warriors went to Washington and visited with former President Barrack Obama. (That’s a serious burn.)

Fear of rejection

The real reason that Trump is starting to hedge on his invitation to the U.S. National Women’s Team is that the players aren’t going to come.

We’re seeing a repeat of the Philadelphia Eagles, who were invited after winning the Super Bowl and then disinvited when Trump found out most of the team wasn’t coming in 2018.

Rapinoe has made her opinion on the matter clear, and her teammates sound like they’re going to follow her. Alex Morgan is on the record as a no. Given how much the women played as a team during the past month, it’s unlikely that they’re going to be of split minds on a White House visit.

In the meantime, the team is getting the royal treatment in New York with a ticker-tape parade through the Canyon of Heroes today.

