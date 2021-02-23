Tuesday’s preps wrap: Huskies girls basketball takes down Eagle Valley

Mia Bettis and Battle Mountain girls basketball get the sweep against Eagle Valley with a 56-46 victory over the Devils on Tuesday. (Daily file photo)



There are only two weeks left in the basketball regular season. And Battle Mountain girls basketball started the stretch drive with a 56-46 victory over Eagle Valley Tuesday night for the season sweep of their archrivals.

The Gabby Caballero Express went for 27 points because the senior is flat-out going off this year. Yet Caballero was also creating offense, hooking up in particular with Augustine Hancock in the paint. That allowed Hancock to rack up 12. Throw in Alden Pennington (12 points) and the Huskies (5-2 in the 4A Slope, 6-3 overall) had three in double-digits and balanced scoring from around the court.

And that’s the perfect recipe for a team coming off two road losses last week, including a heartbreaker in Rifle in double overtime.

“You drop games,” Huskies coach Jim Schuppler said. “Always in your mind, you try to block it out. Our girls showed extreme toughness and amazing fight at Rifle. They fought through two overtimes in a hostile environment. To not let that bog us down is a testament to our seniors.”

The reason Rifle is on the brain is the rematch is Saturday. Battle Mountain, in fact, is playing the entire second half of its schedule during the next two weeks, starting with the Devils.

Battle Mountain is at Summit on Thursday with Rifle in Edwards on Saturday. Next week, the Huskies host Palisade and Glenwood Springs with a trip up to Steamboat Springs in between on Thursday.

Battle Mountain and Eagle Valley were meant to get together on the boys’ side, however, the Devils are in a COVID-19-related break.

Saints topple North Park

Vail Christian boys basketball knows the feeling. The Saints had an unwelcome two-week break because of the virus, but they’re back to their winning ways.

Vail Christian toppled North Park, 64-27, on Tuesday in what seems like their annual trip to the Wyoming border — mathematically, it can’t be as the Wildcats do come to Edwards every other year.

The Saints unleashed their inner-Nowicki on North Park as the junior went for 16 points and six rebounds. Funky stat of the night? All six of those boards were on the offensive end.

That was a part of a good night where the guards ended up rebounding a bunch. In addition to Nowicki, Quinn Downey and Theo Moritz both swept six each off the glass. No one in blue and sliver cares whence the rebounds come just as long as they turn into transitions. And, yes, we’re surprised, too, that a Moritz can rebound. (Just kidding. We’re testing our readership in Big Ten country.)

Connor Downey and Sean Boselli also combined for 13 rebounds, so the big guys weren’t taking the night off, for the record.

Downey had 13 points, while Leo Rothenberg had 10.

Just like Battle Mountain’s girls, the Saints (3-0 in the 2A Slope, 4-3 overall) have a compressed title chase down the stretch. It’s a huge weekend with a trip to West Grand on Friday with Meeker coming to town on Saturday. Soroco and Vail Mountain also loom next week.