Two times for Tierney: Eagle snowboard cross athlete qualifies for second Olympics

Meghan Tierney rides during a World Cup in Italy in 2021. Tierney will be headed to her second Olympic Games this February.

Andrea Diodato/AP

Despite missing the final U.S. Olympic qualifier in Krasnoyarks, Russia at the beginning of the year because of COVID, Eagle snowboard cross racer Meghan Tierney is headed to a second Olympic Games.

“I was super happy,” Tierney said about the nomination. “I think it will probably hit me more once I’m over there, because it hasn’t fully set in.”

Her prior World Cup results positioned her to receive the fourth spot on the women’s snowboard cross roster. As local athletes are learning, however, there are no guarantees when it comes to being named.

“It was tough for sure because I didn’t want to in my head say, ‘yeah I definitely got the spot,’ but I was really thinking in if they take four, I should be fourth,” Tierney said about waiting for the official announcement. “I wasn’t saying it to myself, but I was just hoping and it turned out good.”

Tierney joins an experienced women’s team composed of four-time Olympian and fellow Ski and Snowboard Club Vail (SSCV) alumna Faye Gulini, and 36-year-old Lindsey Jacobellis, who is still in search of redemption after her infamous celebratory method-grab and subsequent crash cost her the gold medal in 2006 as she heads to a fifth Olympics. The lone rookie is 21-year-old Coloradan Stacy Gaskill, a U24 ultimate frisbee world champion who has stated aspirations to compete in the 2028 Summer Games in that sport as well.

While her team’s selection was fairly cut-and-dry, Tierney said she has followed the Vail Daily’s reporting of the more messy mogul squad selection process.

“I feel like she is such an incredible athlete, so when I read that I was shocked,” she said about Tess Johnson not being chosen. “I think its unfortunate that there seems to be a bunch of athletes that should be there that aren’t going to be,” she said, referring also to close friend A.J. Muss, a 2018 parallel snowboard Olympian and Vail’s Senna Leith, both of whom were left off Olympic roster.

“I hope they keep going, though, because they are great athletes,” she said of the trio.

Muss connected Tierney with her current coaches, Richard Pickl and Rene Nocker, during the 2019-2020 season. After experiencing significant growth with their private team, Tierney elected to turn down her U.S. team nomination this fall.

Eagle’s Meghan Tierney in yellow bib, trails Italy’s Michaela Moiolo while leading Lindsey Jacobellis and Sofia Belingheri on March 20, 2021 in Veysonnaz, Switzerland.

Karsten Neumann/AP Photo

“I feel like I’ve had good progress with these coaches and when I was nominated to the national team, I decided to stick with them,” she said.

“I’m not really good with change so I didn’t really want to switch up my whole program right before the Olympics. I felt like sticking with the same program was the best for me this season.”

The relationship with Team U.S.A. coaches remains healthy.

“They’re great,” she said of the national staff who will oversee her in China. “I’m definitely cool with the coaches. They understand that this is what was best for me this season, which was cool.”

The decision had financial ramifications as well. The Eagle resident was forced to foot the bill for her entire season.

“Thankfully, I got a really good sponsor,” she said about Virtu Financial and Jim Curley Buick/GMC of Lakewood. “They’ve been really gracious and helped me fund my season. My parents still help me out — I wish they didn’t have to, but they do.”

Speaking of sponsors — or World Cup travel secrets — the snowboarder, speaking from her current training base in Reiteralm, Austria, noted an abundance of Mountain House meals in her duffle bag. The quick, easy and nutritious staple has become a necessity for Tierney in the well-traveled and high-energy lifestyle of the World Cup tour. When Jacobellis inquired of Tierney’s boyfriend, an armed forces member, to provide a stash of MRE’s (meals, read-to-eat), he suggested she try Mountain House. “They are more nutritious and taste better, so we got a bunch of those,” Tierney said.

Her bag contains more sentimental items for the trip to China as well. “I usually bring my Grandpa’s rosary beads and some other things that remind me of home,” she said.

Even though officials have advised American athletes to bring burner phones to Beijing, Tierney has encouraging news for her social media followers.

“I’ll be posting a lot of Olympic stuff on Instagram,” she said, noting she is “definitely” bringing her phone.

Eagle’s Meghan Tierney is going to her second Olympics.

Courtesy photo

As far as the snowboarding goes, she will stick to what she did in 2018.

“I’m definitely going in with a similar mindset. I’m really proud to be representing the U.S. And (I’m) kinda going in with the same expectations to just do the best that I can, so pressure-wise I feel the same that I did last time,” she outlined.

Even without fans and family in the stands, Tierney will be thinking of them as she launches down the track.

“My goal is to do the best I can and hopefully making my family and the country proud.”