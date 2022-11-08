U.S Alpine Ski Team fundraiser set for Nov. 16 at Yama Sushi

Ryan Cochran-Siegle won the lone medal for the U.S. Ski Team at the Beijing Olympics. The silver medalist will be in Vail on Nov. 16 for a U.S. Ski Team fundraiser at Yama Sushi.

Harald Steiner/AP photo

The U.S. Alpine Ski Team will be having a fundraiser, hosted by Dr. Randy and Heather Viola and Charley and Ariane Viola, at Yama Sushi in Vail on Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m. The event, which has a maximum capacity of 60 individuals and includes a suggested donation of $1,000 to attend, will include an opportunity to purchase raffle tickets for two VIP passes to the Dec. 2 Birds of Prey race. There will also be a meet and greet with the 21 USST athletes expected to be in attendance, including Edwards’ River Radamus and fellow Olympians Breezy Johnson, Keely Cashman, Alix Wilkinson, Travis Ganong, Tommy Ford, Ryan Cochran-Siegle, Steven Nyman, Bryce Bennett and Isabella Wright.

“I am very excited for this year’s Alpine fundraiser in Vail,” Wright said. “This will be my first-year attending. I’m looking forward to meeting some of the people behind the scenes that support my teammates and myself year after year. Fundraisers like these are essential for our team to continue to pursue their dreams. Thank you all for your support and look forward to hopefully seeing you there!”

Kyle Negomir, a Ski and Snowboard Club Vail alumnus and B team speed specialist, will also be in attendance.

“Because skiing in the U.S. is a privately funded sport, we need to rely on the generosity of our incredible supporters to continue chasing the dream of being the best Alpine team in the world,” Negomir stated.

“The Vail Valley has long been a mecca for skiing and thus has many people willing to help support the sport, which benefited me greatly as an athlete with Ski and Snowboard Club Vail and is currently a huge help to our national team. I would not have gotten to this point in my career without the support of some amazing people in the Vail area, and the ski team certainly would not be able to function at the world-class level it does without this annual fundraiser.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



Those interested in supporting should visit p2p.onecause.com/alpine22 to RSVP. A silent auction — which closes at 10:30 a.m. MST on Nov. 17 and includes various men’s, women’s and children’s apparel, as well as signed Mikaela Shiffrin memorabilia — will also raise money for the team.

“We would very much appreciate anyone willing to come out and spend the evening with us on Nov. 16th to help us chase the dream!” stated Negomir.