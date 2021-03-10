U14s flock to Golden Peak for RMD Junior Championships

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail U14 Maizy Douglas on her way to grabbing one of her four fifth-place finishes in slalom and giant slalom on Tuesday at the U14 Rocky Mountain Division Junior Championships at Golden Peak. (Special to the Daily)



Ski & Snowboard Club Vail is hosting the U14 Rocky Mountain Division Junior Championships on Golden Peak this week.

In the next few days, more than 100 male and female alpine skiers — year of birth 2007 and 2008 — will be competing in super-G, giant slalom, and slalom. With reduced participants allowed on the hill due to COVID-19 restrictions, this highly competitive event became even more difficult for which to qualify.

Thirty-nine Ski & Snowboard Club Vail athletes are competing in this championship: Viktoria Zaytseva, Anika Jobson, Anabelle Zurbay, Gracie Cohn, Katie McDonald, Ruby Elliot, Maizy Douglas, Catelin Truitt, Audrey Crowley, Taylor Hale, Makena Thayer, Emme Eaton, Harper Cope, Oliver Kullberger, Enzo Napoli, Ricky Shay, William Erickson, Calvin Schaffler, Lasse Gaxiola, Connor Wick, Grant Studness, Blake Kirkham, James Millett, Robert Kantor, Jack Lyons, Solveig Moritz, Palmer Ulvestad, Jamie Hodgkinson, Jackson Leever, Spenser Gustafson, Weston Roach, Oliver Helland, Oliver Bachleda, Walter Lurie, Andrew Forstl, Sebastian Anderson, Garrett Pooley Banks Biffle, and Jack Parker.

The girls’ super-G race marked the start of this highly anticipated championship event. Over 50 skiers raced down Golden Peak’s Boo Boo course in a fight against the clock, but only three could step up to the podium. SSCV’s Viktoria Zaytseva led the way and clinched the win.

Steamboat’s Logan Grosdidier finished 1.77 seconds behind Zaytseva to land in second for the day. Her teammate, Abby Olson, was not far behind – sliding swiftly into third. Ski & Snowboard Club Vail athletes captured four out of seven of the remaining top 10 spots.

“It was an outstanding opening day for the U14 Rocky Mountain Division Junior Championships”, said Chief of Race, PJ Jenick. “The course was in tip shop shape thanks to the great efforts of the groomers, Vail Race Crew, coaches and SSCV operations crews. The athletes got out there with longer skis and speedier conditions and did a great job.”

Top ten results below. For a full list of results, please go to https://livetiming.usskiandsnowboard.org/