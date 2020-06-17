US Ski & Snowboard indefinitely suspends Fagan freeski twins after video with racial slur surfaces

U.S. Ski & Snowboard has suspended U.S. Pro Team members and Frisco residents Deven and Kiernan Fagan indefinitely for what the association described as “behaving in a way that is in violation of U.S. Ski & Snowboard’s Athlete Agreement and Code of Conduct.”

In a statement, U.S. Ski & Snowboard said the 18-year-old twins’ return to sanctioned activities is “reliant upon completing diversity and sensitivity education.” U.S. Ski & Snowboard added that it will work closely with Kiernan and Deven Fagan in the coming months “to evaluate their progress and team status.”

In an Instagram video shared last week, Kiernan Fagan apologized for what he said was a video posted a year ago of him saying a racial slur.

“There is no excuse for what I’ve done, and I owe a sincere apology,” Kiernan Fagan said in the video. “I used a word in a playful manner as I did not understand the significance and weight of the word and the effects it would cause.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“I want to address the false accusations of Deven being involved in this one-time situation when he was not a part of the video or anything that was said. This does not show our character or who we are as people. I am extremely sorry for what I have done, as Deven and I both fully stand by and support all people of color.”

In last week’s Instagram video, Deven Fagan went on to apologize “for any other disrespectful actions we may have done in the past.

“We are continuing to grow and learn to better ourselves. We both want to apologize to our sponsors, fans, friends, family, teammates and anyone we offended.”