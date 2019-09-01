Vail area cyclist Izzy Sargent impressive in several disciplines in August

Izzy Sargent at the BMX Track in Eagle on August 4, 2019.

John LaConte | jlaconte@vaildaily.com

As Izzy Sargent readies for her senior year of high school, she showing herself to be a master of several disciplines of biking.

Sargent started off the month of August by finishing second in the girls 14-18 division of a Revolution Enduro Series race in Eagle, a four-stage effort that took place on August 3.

Enduro is a mostly downhill sport, where riders must get their bike to the top of the course by their own effort, but they’re not being timed on that part. They then depart in intervals, which are timed.

Sargent’s total of the four timed stages – which took place on Eagle-area trails Sawmill, Dead Cow, Mike’s Night Out and World’s Greatest — was 10 seconds behind the winner.

Exhausted, she took to the BMX track the very next day, taking another second early on in the 24-inch wheel division.

The day wrapped up with class racing, which takes place on 20-inch wheels. To qualify to the final round, Sargent finished second again, which was good enough to advance to finals. To not end up with yet-another second on the weekend, she knew she had to do one thing.

“I just knew I had to pedal,” she said. “I’m pretty happy. I really had to step it up.”

Of course, with high school racing starting up soon, she soon will shift her focus away from both enduro and BMX racing.

“I’m really looking forward to my last year of cross country racing with the Battle Mountain team,” she said following the BMX event. “Those girls are so fast. I’d love to get some top tens and just enjoy my last season.”

And that’s exactly what she did to start the season on August 25, taking eighth in the girls varsity division at the Frisco Bay Invitational.

Sargent’s seasons continue with the BMX state finals over Labor Day weekend and the Showdown in the Boat Colorado High School Cycling League event on September 8.