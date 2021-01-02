Vail-based SYNC Performance continues partnership with Vermont Cup Series

SYNC Performance, based in Vail, produces apparel and gear for mountain athletes. (SYNC Performance

Special to the Daily)

SYNC Performance, a Vail-based provider of technical apparel, protective ski race equipment and travel bags, announced in December a renewed partnership with Vermont Alpine Racing Association during the 2020-21 ski season.

As the Vermont Cup Series enters its fourth season, it is a qualifier for U-16 state quotas. The Vermont Cup will again provide SYNC gear to winners of the races throughout the season as well as overall prizes at the end of the season.

“As we announce this continued partnership and get closer to the start of the season, it will be great to see Vermont continue to thrive with their outstanding youth programs and race development while having SYNC by their side,” the announcement from SYNC says.

“VARA is so pleased to be working with SYNC Performance as the sponsor for the Vermont Cup Series again this season,” said Julie Woodworth, executive director of VARA. “We are grateful for our partnership and the positive impact it has on our VARA athletes. We are looking forward to the start of the season and highlighting the achievements of our SYNC Vermont Cup Series competitors.”

SYNC Performance sources high-quality materials globally and works with athletes all over to improve performance. For more information, visit http://www.syncperformance.com.