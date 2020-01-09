Vail Christian basketball bows to Coal Ridge

This, boys and girls, is why you schedule a game after Christmas break, but before league play starts.

Coal Ridge boys basketball, ranked No. 12 in 3A in ye olde rating-percentage index, came to town Thursday night and boxed 2A Vail Christian, 71-45.

“It’s a good tune-up,” Saints coach Sheldon Kuhns said. “We knew, coming into the season, that this was going to be one of the hardest games on our schedule. It was a great first half and then we went cold and they stayed hot.”

The Titans led, 33-27, at the break and then said goodbye to the Saints, who fell to 4-1. Coal Ridge senior Austin Gerber had 30 points, including six 3s. He’s a tremendous player, but that’s one of those performances one wants to see on television, as opposed to in person.

In fairness to Vail Christian, the Titans have made a lot of teams look bad. Coal Ridge has beaten Meeker, 68-33, Paonia, 64-38, and 4A Rifle, 52-26.

“Last year, we ended up having a heck of a season, and we were (2-4) at this point,” Kuhns said. “We’re 4-1 this year. I like where we’re at.”

Alec Moritz had 21 points, while Jamison Lee had 12.

The Vail Christian girls had no better luck against the Titans, falling, 58-26.

Both Saints’ teams host Plateau Valley on Saturday in the 2A Slope opener.