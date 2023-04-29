Vail Christian boys volleyball takes down DSST: Conservatory Green

Colby Luis Chairez scores the game-winning point in Vail Christian's 3-2 victory over DSST: Conservatory Green on Friday.

Vail Christian/Courtesy photo

The Vail Christian boys volleyball team is starting to figure things out as its second season comes to a close. The Saints defeated DSST: Conservatory Green 14-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-18, 15-14 on Friday, claiming a second-straight victory after Wednesday’s win over Denver Waldorf.

“Tonight’s victory was inspiring,” coach James Scott said after his team improved to 6-8 on the season. “Pushing to five sets is always difficult. You find out if you have enough gas in the tank to finish the job.”

Scott said it was the defense that got the job done.

“Keegan (Chalberg), Cesar (Martinez), Kevin (Gonzalez) and Louise (Cervantes) were ready for most everything, playing on their toes and getting scrappy with each ball,” he said.

“The rotation we had this evening complemented itself as it rotated around the court and coach Chad and I couldn’t be more proud of a victory that was so very well earned.”

Though the Saints typically run a 6-2 rotation — with six hitters and two setters — with only one setter available this week, they moved to a 5-1. Kai Otsuki emerged as the team’s court general, running the show in Friday’s win and keeping several rallies alive with critical digs.

“His presence was powerful on the court,” Scott said before adding that “it’s never a one man show.”

“Ian (Salyer) and James (Petersmeyer) adapted to the opponents middle offense, both hammering down some great kills and most importantly providing the foundation to our defense,” he continued.

“Colby Luis Chairez and Juan (Chavez) kept things smart on the outside.”

Chairez drove a hard, angled shot into the floor for the game-winning point, bringing all his teammates to their feet in celebration.

The Saints will close out their 2023 campaign at home against D’Evelyn on Monday at 6:30 p.m. They’ve already improved upon their debut season record of 3-7.

“The strength these young men found in being in tune and trusting in one another defines the season,” Scott said.