Vail Christian defeats Vail Mountain School 64-47 Both teams came into Tuesday's rivalry match with undefeated league records Sports Sports | just now Ryan Sederquist rsederquist@vaildaily.com Theo Moritz drains a 3-pointer during Tuesday's game between the Saints and the Gore Rangers in Edwards.Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily Tommy Steele floats a shot over Jack Pryor during Tuesday’s game between the Gore Rangers and the Saints.Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily Will Neumann blocks Tommy Steele during Tuesday night’s game between Vail Mountain School and Vail Christian.Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily Jack Pryor scored eight points in the third quarter of Tuesday’s game between the Saints and the Gore Rangers.Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily Vail Christian and Vail Mountain School entered Tuesday’s game with undefeated league records.Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily Vail Christian and Vail Mountain School entered Tuesday’s game with undefeated league records.Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily Vail Christian and Vail Mountain School entered Tuesday’s game with undefeated league records.Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily Spencer Hurd skies high for two of his 11 first-half points during Vail Mountain’s game against Vail Christian on Tuesday.Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily Ryan Sederquist/Vail Daily Show CaptionsHide Captions Trending - Sports Eagle Valley girls basketball defeats Battle Mountain 43-36 to complete season sweep of rivals Feb 7, 2023 Prep notebook: Huskies hockey falls to Sailors, basketball teams collect wins and skiers compete in Aspen and Leadville Feb 6, 2023 Ski & Snowboard Club Vail Alpine racers shine in Colorado Ski Cup Qualifiers on Golden Peak￼ Feb 3, 2023 Johnson places seventh in Deer Valley World Cup mogul ski competition Feb 3, 2023 Eagle boxer to represent Colorado at the National Silver Gloves Tournament of Champions Jan 31, 2023 See more Support Local JournalismDonate