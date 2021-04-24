Vail Christian, Eagle Valley and Vail Mountain School volleyball awaiting playoff seeding

Local volleyball teams wrapped up their regular seasons this weekend and are patiently waiting for the state playoff seeding to be announced on Monday. Vail Christian, Eagle Valley and Vail Mountain School — the top three teams in the Western Slope — are all waiting to hear if they crack the top 8 in the state and a guaranteed spot at regionals.

It’s been a trying year for local volleyball teams working through a condensed schedule, as well as COVID-19 protocols and quarantines. Despite the outside circumstances, the Saints, Devils and Gore Rangers have persevered and are looking forward to more volleyball to come in the postseason.

Here’s a look at how the three teams finished the season this weekend:

Vail Christian

From left, Saints seniors Kendelle Smith; Greta Grems; coach Adina Petersmeyer; Grace McCurdy and Kaylie Kraft. The Saints beat Soroco, 3-0, in their final match of the regular season on Wednesday, celebrating their seniors as well.



Due to COVID-19 contact tracing, Vail Christian volleyball was forced to cancel its final two matchups of the season — including the rivalry match with Vail Mountain School on Friday and the postseason primer against Meeker on Saturday — coach Adina Petersmeyer said.

“It’s super disappointing because every time these girls play, they are getting better and better, and this was supposed to be the culmination of what we worked for,” Petersmeyer said.

Sitting at a perfect 9-0 through the regular season, the Saints went from no. 1 in the state to no. 5 after their final two matches were canceled.

“It’s very hopeful that we’ll be placing in the top 8 in the state, even without these two games, and we’d be hosting regionals on May 1,” Petersmeyer said.

The Saints finished the season on Wednesday defeating Soroco, 3-0. While they are thankful for celebrating their seniors on Wednesday, they were really looking forward to playing the Gore Rangers on Friday.

“We always look forward to this competition with VMS,” Petersmeyer said, adding that they split in their two matchups last year. “It was absolutely going to be a local showdown, so it’s a bummer for our athletes, and our fans.”

At 9-0, the Saints are first in the Western Slope.

Eagle Valley

Eagle Valley's Eliza Wetzel waits for Battle Mountain's serve during a game in March. The Devils finished the regular season second in the Western Slope.

Daily file photo

The Devils finished the season 10-1, second in the Western Slope.

On Friday, the Devils wrapped up the season with a 3-0 win against Glenwood Springs.

Eagle Valley, which spent some time in COVID-19 quarantine this season, is led by coach Mike Garvey.

“Our approach is that we’ve been grateful for everything we have with this season,” Garvey told the Vail Daily earlier in April. “Right now we’re fortunate to have the minimum number of games to qualify for the postseason. Eight matches, we’re over that.”

Vail Mountain School

The Gore Rangers went on to play their final match of the season against North Park on Saturday after Friday’s showdown with Vail Christian was canceled. They took care of business in the season finale against North Park, winning in three straight sets while also celebrating senior night.

Behind middle blocker Cloe Cunningham and Oly Holguin on the outside, the Gore Rangers rolled through North Park. Libero Julia Harty and setter Grace Linafelter also helped lead VMS.

“We’re keeping our fingers crossed that nothing switches around,” coach Paige Waymire said about the playoff seeding. Currently at no. 8, the Gore Rangers are in if nothing changes over the weekend.

While dodging any COVID-19 team shutdowns this season, the Gore Rangers still battled a tough schedule that included eight games in 14 days in the middle of the season.

Vail Mountain is 8-2 this year, third in the Western Slope.

“We’re definitely confident going into the postseason,” Waymire said.

