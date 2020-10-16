Vail Christian football game postponed
Huskies fall to Palisade
Vail Christian 8-man football will not be hosting Gilpin County tonight at Battle Mountain high school.
According to athletic director Tim Pierson, Vail Christian had a non-football player going in for a routine surgery and the student, who appeared asymptomatic, ended up testing positive for COVID-19.
As a result, Vail Christian postponed Friday night’s game. The school, according to Pierson, is going through contact-tracing procedures, and hopes to reschedule the game with the Eagles when it is safe to do so.
In the meantime, the Saints (0-1) are scheduled to face Hayden on the road on Oct. 24.
In other football action this week, Battle Mountain dropped a 49-14 decision at Palisade on Thursday night.
