Vail Christian football game postponed

The Vail Christian football team is not playing Gilpin County on Friday night because a non-football-playing student going in for routine surgery tested positive for COVID-19.

Townsend Bessent | Daily file photo |

Vail Christian 8-man football will not be hosting Gilpin County tonight at Battle Mountain high school.

According to athletic director Tim Pierson, Vail Christian had a non-football player going in for a routine surgery and the student, who appeared asymptomatic, ended up testing positive for COVID-19.

As a result, Vail Christian postponed Friday night’s game. The school, according to Pierson, is going through contact-tracing procedures, and hopes to reschedule the game with the Eagles when it is safe to do so.

In the meantime, the Saints (0-1) are scheduled to face Hayden on the road on Oct. 24.

In other football action this week, Battle Mountain dropped a 49-14 decision at Palisade on Thursday night.