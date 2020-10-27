Vail Christian football wins at Hayden

It's a new year, but Vail Christian renews its rivalry with Soroco on Friday at Battle Mountain.

Eagle County is on the board.

Vail Christian 8-man football recorded the first win of the season for Eagle County, winning at Hayden on Saturday night by a count of 28-6.

With the victory, the Saints won their league opener and evened their overall record at 1-1.

“They keep sticking with it,” Saints coach Tim Pierson said. “They’re resilient. They still played pretty well. The biggest part of it is that the kids are still having fun.”

And that’s important, given a rough start to the season, including a road loss at Dove Creek to start the season and then having to postpone their home opener against Gilpin County because of COVID-19 precautions a week later.

Tieran Comeron is a senior who is new to football, but he’s been making a big impact for Vail Christian. He started the festivities with a an 8-yard touchdown run to give the Saints a 6-0 lead on Saturday night.

Junior Jesse Gonzales then raced 65 yards down the field to the end zone, followed by a 2-point conversion from Cameron for a 14-0 advantage.

Vail Christian’s Jacob Novak recovered an onside kick and the Saints eventually turned that into points in the second quarter. Vinny Nowicki fired a 35-yard touchdown pass to Miles Imhof and the Saints were sitting pretty at half time, thanks to Leo Rothenberg’s interception.

Taylor Shull, also playing at quarterback with Nowicki, rounded out the scoring with a 4-yard touchdown scamper.

“Our biggest struggle with this young team is to figure out where everyone fits,” Pierson said. “But they’re working together for the good of the team. They’re a selfless bunch of guys.”

Around the Slope

• Rangely and Gilpin County top the Northwestern League with 2-0 records. Rangely scored a big win on Saturday defeating West Grand, 14-12, in Kremmling.

• Vail Christian hosts Soroco on Friday at Battle Mountain at 7 p.m.