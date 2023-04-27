 Vail Christian girls tennis wins first round game at 3A team state tournament | VailDaily.com
Vail Christian girls tennis wins first round game at 3A team state tournament

New dual-format, 16-team bracket will determine team state champion

Sports Sports |

  

Vail Christian beat Lutheran 5-2 in Wednesday's team state tournament first round game in Edwards.
Mark Studness/Courtesy photo

After sweeping Glenwood Springs and Basalt 7-0, 7-0 on Saturday, the Saints girls tennis team got to work on their first post-season assignment of the spring. They completed it the way they always do.

Vail Christian defeated Lutheran 5-2 on Wednesday at Homestead Club Court in the first round of the 3A team state tournament, moving to 10-0 on the season.

“It was an awesome team win in front of our home crowd,” said head coach J.D. Webster after his No. 5-seeded Saints dispatched the No. 12-seeded Lions.

In previous seasons, individual and team state champions were awarded at the end of a three-day ‘state’ tournament made up of individual player brackets at each position. In 2023, teams from across 3A, 4A and 5A moved to a new format. Now, only individual winners will be crowned in Denver (5A), Pueblo (4A) and Colorado Springs (3A) from May 11-13, while the team race will go through a 16-team bracket in each classification, with schools facing off in a dual format.

Universal Tennis Rating (UTR), strength of league, overall record, strength of
competition, head-to head competition and common opponents was used to seed each team bracket, according to the CHSAANow.com tennis bulletin.

In Wednesday’s matches, Lutheran got the No. 1 and No. 2 singles wins as Lillie Hendricks defeated Vail Christian’s Annika Iverson (6-4, 3-6, 6-3) and Ella Becker took down Summer Sveum (6-0, 6-3). Jessie Allen claimed the No. 3 singles victory over Brooke Groetken (6-3, 3-6, 6-3).

Vail Christian swept all four doubles matches in Wednesday’s first-round battle with Lutheran at Homestead Court Club in Edwards.
Mark Studness/Courtesy photo

The Saints dominated in doubles. Juliet Studness and Anna Baker claimed a 6-0, 6-0 win at the No. 1 slot, the No. 2 team of Aria Webster and Kamryn Mitchell rolled to a 6-0, 6-1 victory, Jenna Elalayi and Sofie Brunner cruised 6-2, 6-1 in the No. 3 position and Heidi Iverson and Sofie Elalayi closed things out in the No. 4 spot with a 6-0, 6-1 win.

The win sets up a quarterfinal matchup against No. 4 Peak to Peak on Friday. High seeds will host through the team state semifinals (May 9), with the championship match at Denver City Park on May 16.

Meanwhile, the Region 8 individual tournament is at Canyon View Park from May 4-5. The top two finishers in No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 singles and No. 1, No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 doubles at that tournament will advance to the individual state tournament mentioned above, played in Colorado Springs from May 11-13.

“I’m excited to play our second round match against Peak to Peak on Friday,” Webster stated. “We’ve be working so hard for this moment.”

The Saints girls tennis team, which hasn’t lost yet this season, will face No. 4 Peak to Peak in the second round of the 3A team state tournament on Friday.
Mark Studness/Courtesy photo

