Vail Christian High School dedicates school’s basketball court to longtime coaches

Sheldon Kuhns has coached at Vail Christian for 22 seasons.

Vail Christian/Courtesy photo

On Friday, Feb.18th, Vail Christian High School will name and dedicate their athletic courts to two locally iconic coaches, Sheldon Kuhns (22 seasons at VCHS) and Cathy Alexander (15 seasons at VCHS).

“For our school and, I believe, community, we are hosting an important milestone event – naming our basketball and volleyball courts after two of eagle county’s greatest high school coaches. This celebration will happen between the girls and boys varsity home games next Friday the 18th,” said Steve O’Neil, Head of School.

“Cathy and Sheldon exemplify the best at VCHS — teachers and coaches who love their students and athletes, pursue excellence, and help shape character.”

A dedication statement was read to each honoree when they were notified of the school’s plan to name their courts after them. These words recognize and honor their gifts, achievements, and tradition bestowed on Vail Christian High School and its students.

Coach Alexander Court proclamation

Cathy Alexander coached at Vail Christian from 2001-2015, instilling a rich tradition of volleyball at the private school during her tenure.

Vail Christian/Courtesy photo

Cathy Alexander invested deeply into the lives of her Vail Christian High School volleyball players for 15 seasons from 2001-2015. Humble and always wanting the spotlight to be on her players, Coach Alexander was also a competitor.

During her tenure, her teams won four league championships and three region championships, as well as made five state tournament appearances. Exemplifying Cathy’s gifts as a coach, many of her players developed the skills and passion to compete in volleyball at the collegiate level. More importantly, she prepared her volleyball players for life.

Because of Coach Alexander’s leadership, particularly in building a positive program culture, volleyball remains a signature Vail Christian sport. Today, hundreds of women call Coach Alexander their mentor and friend. Because of her deep, long-term commitment to Vail Christian High School, Saints volleyball and so many women, Vail Christian High School hereby declares the volleyball court in Wheeler Athletic Center be named Coach Alexander Court.

Coach Kuhns Court proclamation

Sheldon Kuhns has invested deeply into the lives of his Vail Christian High School basketball players for 22 seasons from 2001 until today. Cool and calm, humble, and fun-loving, Coach Kuhns is also a fierce competitor. To date, his teams have won three league championships, two district championships, two region championships, and made three state tournament appearances including the state final four.

In February 2019, Coach Kuhns recorded his 200th win. His mantra, and what his players chant when breaking from a team huddle – “Team Together” – will never be forgotten.

In February of 2019, Kuhns recorded his 200th career win.

Vail Christian/Courtesy photo

Because of Coach Kuhns’ leadership, particularly in building a positive program culture, basketball is a signature Vail Christian sport, and one that is highly respected in Eagle County, the Western Slope and throughout Colorado. Today, hundreds of men call Coach Kuhns their mentor and friend. Because of his deep, long-term commitment to Vail Christian High School, Saints basketball, and so many men, Vail Christian High School hereby declares the basketball court in Wheeler Athletic Center be named Coach Kuhns Court.

Both Cathy and Sheldon laid the foundation for volleyball and basketball at VCHS. They were not the first coaches, but they laid a foundation compatible with Vail Christian’s core values — faith, character, excellence, and community — that continues to this day.

“Sheldon has a saying that was written up in his office. ‘Culture eats strategy for lunch’. Regardless of the strategic and tactical side of basketball, which he knows well, he believes in the community around the basketball team that leads to success.” said athletic director Tim Pierson. “Both Coach Alexander and Coach Kuhns model what coaching is all about. They taught practical life lessons through their coaching and always led with love.”

To the school, Sheldon and Cathy are far more than coaches, they are mentors to their student athletes and even after graduation, they have continued to be a lifelong coaches-mentors- friends to their former players purposefully staying in touch with them, some for the 20-plus year history of the school.

Boys Volleyball added as a spring sport

There’s no doubt that Alexander’s major investment in girls volleyball has resulted in a school volleyball culture in which boys have been drawn to the sport. VCHS has an incredible fan base and the Saints student section at girls volleyball games comes alive with excitement and camaraderie at every match. Now, the boys have spoken and desire to have their own program recognized through CHSAA.

“Boys volleyball open gyms have begun and we’re thrilled to add this program to our already robust athletic offerings.” said Coach Pierson.