Vail Christian opens with easy win over Falcons

Vail Christian quarterback Jamison Lee charges upfield during his team's 48-12 win over Front Range Christian on Saturday in Edwards.

Mort Mulliken | Special to the Daily

EDWARDS — In the nightcap of Edwards’ football doubleheader, the Vail Christian 8-man football team looked crisp – during the first half its opener, a 48-12 thrashing of Front Range Christian on Saturday.

That may not sound like much, but a crisp opener is a good one.

“We came out and played well,” Saints coach Tim Pierson said. “We’ve got a good group of seniors and that showed with experience in execution.”

The Saints did pretty much what they wanted. Will coach Pierson have a laundry list upon which to practice next week? Of course. That’s his job.

The first complete pass of 2019 was Jamison Lee to Simon Nowicki for 46 yards. That set up Chris Cappel for a 2-yard scoring plunge.

Vail Christian’s Chris Cappel (2) makes life tough for Front Range Christian quarterback Luke Hiltman.

“It felt really good because the practice was getting really slow,” Lee said. “We just wanted to play a game. When it was game week, we were all gassed up and ready to hit.”

The Saints defense produced a Front Range turnover during the Falcons’ first possession — it was Nowicki with the fumble recovery. Cappel rumbled 19 yards for his second score of the afternoon.

By the end of the first quarter, it’s was Nowicki’s turn to go to the house.

This might be a good time to mention it’s world gone Nowicki. Simon, a senior, is sandwiched by Vail Christian alumnus Jake and sophomore Vinny who took snaps in the fourth quarter as the backup quarterback.

“I love my brothers,” Simon said. “I get to learn from my older brother and try to teach my younger brother. I’m so proud of them. I hope I make them proud.”

In the second quarter, it was big-play time. Senior Micah Sharpe plowed up the middle, bounced off a few Falcons defenders and just kept going for 59 yards and a score.

In an example of fun play-calling, the Saints ran a jet sweep right twice in a row. The third time it was a fake, and Lee bootlegged left for 65 yards. (The sound you just heard was the former head of school Jeremy Lowe, yelling, “You. Cannot. Stop. The. Bootleg,” from Texas.)

Lee gave all the credit to his offensive line, saying he wasn’t touched. Not only does a good quarterback always credit his line it also helps him stay upright in future games.

The Saints also showed the hurry-up offense late in the first half. Lee to Cappel for 64 yards was efficient if not exactly textbook two-minute offense.

Vail Christian’s next game is Friday against Norwood at 7 p.m. at Battle Mountain.