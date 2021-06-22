Vail Christian sends six runners to state

Junior Kaden Williams runs the 1600-meter earlier this season. “It’s going to hurt no matter what, so might as well make it worth it,” Williams said.

Six Vail Christian athletes are headed to the state track meet happening Thursday through Saturday at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood. As a team, the Saints qualified for seven different events at the 2A meet. There will be runners representing Vail Christian in the women’s 800-meter, 1600-meter, 3200-meter, and the men’s 4×800-meter relay, 800-meter, 1600-meter, and 3200-meter.

Freshmen Lindsey Whitton and Addison Beuche each qualified for the 800, 1600, and 3200. Beuche boasted a state qualifying two-mile time of 12 minutes, 26 seconds at the Husky Invitational on May 18. Whitton also had a strong improvement in the 2-mile during the league meet.

“They are upbeat, outgoing, and energetic girls,” said J.J. Cunningham, who coaches the Saints. “They feed off each other.”

According to Cunningham, both freshman came in as strong runners but with different styles. She described Beuche as cerebral whereas Whitton runs “more free.” Both girls have been training together all season and have three more years to push each other.

No.4, Addison Beuche and No.5 Lindsey Whitton run near the front of the pack in the women’s 1600-meter race. Being freshmen, the girls are new to track, but “they came in as strong runners, and are on target for more improvement,” coach J.J. Cunningham said.

Cunningham has four state meets under her belt. With a season of mile repeats, ladders, and hills, the athletes are physically prepared. However, when it comes to track, the mental game is equally as important.

“Trust the training. Your body knows the rhythm,” Cunningham said. “It’s a tight competition for the podium. They are within seconds of each other. I am expecting a strong race.”

Junior Kaden Williams qualified for state with a mile time of 4.47 and a 2-mile time of 10.40. He is looking to cut both times by almost 10 seconds at the state meet.

“I envision every part of the race,” Williams said. “I picture the track in my mind and think about the splits I want to hit.”

Williams will be wearing his Vail Christian jersey and gold “good luck” chain. Sporting black and grey Nike Zoom Rival spikes, he pictures each stride.

Seniors Andres Ascencio, Langley Cerovich, Williams, and freshman Jorge Sinaloa will be passing the baton in the 4×800 race. Williams is also running in the 1600, and 3200. Joining Williams in the 1600 is Sinaloa.

The men’s 4×800 race is slated to be run at 4:45 p.m. Thursday. Williams will have a few more laps on the state track at 6:45 p.m. for the men’s 3200. Lastly, Williams and Sinaloa have the 1600m at 11:20 a.m. on Saturday.