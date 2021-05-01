Vail Christian spikers back in the dance

Meet the newly crowned Class 2A Region 6 Tournament champions, aka the Vail Christian Saints who are bound for state for the first time since 2013. (Chris Freud

cfreud@vaildaily.com)

EDWARDS — It has been eight years since Vail Christian volleyball has been to the dance.

During the octet of rotations around the sun, the Saints have transitioned from their founding coach, gone through a dry spell capped in 2017, the year that the Class of 2021 were frosh-people, by an 0-19 season, experienced loss and then a global pandemic.

So after winning the Class 2A Region 6 Tournament on Saturday by beating Dolores, 25-19, 25-14, 25-19, and Del Norte, 25-20, 25-22, 25-27, 25-21, there was no way the student body wasn’t going to storm the court eventually.

The Saints are making their sixth appearance (2006, 2007, 2010, 2011, 2013) at the state tournament and their first as a 2A school.

“I am beyond excited; 2013 was under the reign of Cathy Alexander,” Saints coach Adina Petersmeyer said of the original coach who founded Vail Christian volleyball and guided it for 20 years. “When I came to this school it was our job to bring this team to the level she had it. So here we are. We’re doing it.”

And somewhere down in Mexico, Cathy and Charlie Alexander are raising a toast to their favorite high school team as fabulous retired coaches should. And you bet, a serious point at the heavens is needed. We remember Lauren Mutter, who helped start this turnaround before her untimely passing in 2019. (If you knew her, you know she’s gotta be one happy camper right now.)

But most of all, this trip to state is for Vail Christian present, its players, coaches, fans and students. Mark you calendars for May 12-13 at the Broadmoor Arena in Colorado Springs.

“It’s so cool. It feels like I’ve worked so hard for so many years and it’s just finally happening,” said senior Grace McCurdy, who’s finally going to state after eight seasons of varsity volleyball and basketball.

The big question going into the round-robin was, “How would the Saints do after 10 days off due to a COVID quarantine?” Apparently, A-OK. After drilling Dolores in three, the Saints were ready for the main course, Del Norte, which is actually located to el sur of Vail Christian’s campus.

The Saints took the first two before dropping the third, a fact which had the faithful a little nervous because everyone’s on pins and needles during the postseason. The ladies themselves were fine, though.

“We just needed to trash that game and get back mentally,” senior Kendelle Smith said. “There wasn’t a second I doubted us in Game 4.”

It showed. Tied at 17 in the fourth set, Smith helped Vail Christian rally with her serving. Gracie Allen applied the coup de gras with an ace for the 25th point.

Vail Christian will get the draw for state on Monday. Entering regionals as the sixth seed in the state, the Saints will likely move to No. 5 The state field is (regional seeding in parentheses) Wiggins (1), Denver Christian (2), Sedgewick County (4), Fowler (5), Vail Christian (6), Dayspring Christian (7), Holyoke (9), which took out Vail Mountain, and Yuma (22), which knocked off Meeker.