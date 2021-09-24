Vail Christian stomps Sanford at home Friday night

Vail Christian’s Vincent Nowicki fights toward the end zone Friday night in a non-league game against Sanford. The Saints improved to 4-0.

It was a cool evening for some Friday night lights at Battle Mountain High School, as the 3-0 Vail Christian Saints went up against the 4-0 Sanford Indians in a non-league game.

The first drive set the tone for a mighty matchup between Vail Christian’s persistent offense meeting a stout Indians defense. But Saints senior QB Taylor Shull powered his offense through, with a set of short drives that eventually brought the Saints to the goal line, where Shull fought his way to a touchdown.

When Sanford got the ball on the following possession, the Saints defense showed up with tight coverage and some hard hits, holding the Indians to less than 10 yards, which started to hint the direction the game was heading. But not so fast — the Saints went three and out as well, and the Indians struck back with a touchdown and 2-point conversion, taking an 8-6 lead.

The Saints brought it on the next drive, with Vincent Nowicki scoring a 36-yard rushing touchdown to retake the lead. The Indians responded with an aggressive drive back to the red zone, but the Saints defense showed up to stop them on 4th down, just short of the end zone.

After Vail Christian regained possession, Saints senior Jeffrey Hall caught a short pass on the very next play from scrimmage and ran 85 yards for another Saints touchdown. The Saints walked off at the half with 132 yards on the ground, 153 passing yards and a 20-8 lead.

The Vail Christian Saint faced off against the Sanford Indians Friday evening in Edwards.

The Indians came out in the second half ready to mount a comeback. An aggressive drive led Sanford to the end zone, tightening the deficit at 20-16. Then the Saints were stopped short of a scoring drive, giving the Indians a chance to take the lead.

And right when they were within striking distance, Sanford fumbled the ball, and the Saints recovered. The next play, a deep ball to Nowicki put the Saints at midfield. After a long-fought drive on the Indians side of the field, Nowicki ran in a touchdown to make it 26-16, followed by a 2-point conversion. Another score by Nowicki and another successful conversion later increased the gap to 36-16.

Though the Indians tried to mount another comeback late, the Saints made it clear they were not allowing it on their home turf, ultimately securing a 36-22 win.

“It’s been a good start to the season. We have a really good team,” said Saints coach Tim Pierson. “We have a great record so far and we’re getting better every day.”

Vail Christian’s offense persisted throughout a tough matchup against unbeaten Sanford on Friday, outlasting the oppposition for a 36-16 win.

The undefeated Saints will play the 2-1 Plateau Valley Cowboys next at home next Saturday.