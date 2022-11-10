Vail Christian takes down North Fork 3-1 in 2A state volleyball first-round match

No. 6 Vail Christian took on No. 11 North Fork in the first round of the 2A state volleyball tournament on Thursday.

Tom Green/Courtesy photo

The 2A state volleyball tournament got off to a positive start for Vail Christian on Thursday morning. The Saints (21-3) defeated North Fork (19-6) 25-22, 14-25, 25-21, 25-22 in first round action at Denver Coliseum.

The win puts Vail Christian against No. 3 Meeker (23-2), the Western Slope League champions, in the second round at 5 p.m. When the Saints faced the Cowboys on Sept. 23, they were swept 25-17, 25-21, 26-24.

An Oct. 25 five-set battle between the Saints and the Miners had both teams prepared for a back-and-forth rematch Thursday morning. Early in the first set, however, it appeared the teams were simply shaking off state tournament jitters. Short, disjunct volleys characterized the first nine points, five of which went the Saints’ way. Behind Maya Telles’ serving, Vail Christian moved ahead to an 11-8 lead. North Fork responded with a 5-0 run of their own.

Trailing 20-18, Vail Christian poured on four straight behind Logan Nobrega’s serving. An ace by the junior made it 22-20, forced a timeout, and would lead to the 25-22 first-set victory.

The second set was all North Fork, which cruised to a 13-4 lead. The Miners only outscored the Saints 12-10 the rest of the way, however, allowing Vail Christian to forge some confidence heading into the third, a 25-21 Saints’ victory.

Support Local Journalism Donate



In the fourth, North Fork once again started hot, hopping out to a 10-6 lead. The Saints, who found their greatest success throughout the match when Nobrega was setting up Payton Vermeer in the middle, gave North Fork a steady dose of the Haverford recruit to crawl back and claim its first lead at 21-20.

The Saints immediately relinquished the advantage, falling back 22-21. Then, Grace Engleby delivered two clutch kills, the second of which seemed to be the proverbial dagger. On their heels, the Miners tried to continue a nerve-wracking, sloppy volley, but were thwarted when Nobrega tapped a setter’s shot from her side of the net into the North Fork court. On the next play, the right side player set up Vermeer for the straightaway game-winner.