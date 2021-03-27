Vail Christian v-ball rolls Plateau Valley

There are two undefeated volleyball teams in Eagle County. Yes, Eagle Valley is 5-0, but don’t forget Vail Christian.

The 2A Saints are 2-0, both league wins, after sweeping Plateau Valley, 25-13, 25-18, 25-19, on Saturday in exciting downtown Colbran.

Keeping to the volleyball theme of Saturday, Vail Christian faced size issues from the Cowboys, yes, kept the ball of the floor and figured out a way.

Saints coach Adina Petersmeyer felt that libero Mia Ladd was superb with her passing and serving.

Vail Christian, like everyone else, has a busy week ahead with games against Paonia, West Grand and Caprock Academy.