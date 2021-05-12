Vail Christian volleyball falls at state to Fowler

All good things must come to an end, and Vail Christian’s season finished with a loss to Fowler during the first round of the state tournament on Wednesday down in Colorado Springs. (Special to the Daily)



Vail Christian volleyball showed it belonged at state.

The No. 5-ranked Saints fell 25-15, 23-25, 25-17, 25-13, to No. 4 Fowler during the first round of the 2A state tournament on Wednesday afternoon at the World Arena in Colorado Springs.. Fowler advances to take on No. 1 Wiggins, while the Saints unfortunately are done.

In days of COVID-19, there is no consolation bracket.

“The first game, we just had big-arena state jitters,” Vail Christian coach Adina Petersmeyer said. “The second game, we really got a hold on it and were running through our offense. They had a tough time. Honestly, they served us off the court in the third and fourth.”

Ironically, Vail Christian’s loss at state was its first of the season. Yep, the Saints finish 11-1, as strange as that sounds.

Of course, there were tears, but, hopefully, there was some pride in them. Vail Christian got to state in a season in which the Saints were not only playing volleyball, but trying to stay on the court. Vail Christian did get shuttered for 10 days for COVID, but impressively returned straight into the regional tournament and won it to make state.

An interesting what-if to this season would have been, “What if the Saints had been able to play Vail Mountain and Meeker at the end of the regular season?” Those two teams would have likely provided at least a little experience for what the Saints saw at state.

While Petersmeyer had nothing but praise for all four of the team’s seniors, Kendelle Smith, Kaylie Kraft, Greta Crums and Grace McCurdy, the coach was particularly effusive toward Smith and McCurdy.

“Not only did they lead us there, but they showed us how to play when we got there,” Petersmeyer said.

Thursday started adventurously as the Vail Christian bus broke down going up Vail Pass. We don’t know whether it was his fault, but we’re still blaming the silly basketball coach who was driving it.

Despite those adventures at 10,600 feet, the Saints did themselves proud.

“They just didn’t want the season to end,” Petersmeyer said. “They never quite got enough volleyball. I do think not being able to finish league play with VMS and Meeker was a detriment to us. Coming down here, I told my seniors Kendelle and Grace that they led this team to get us here and were going to be back in the future because of them.”